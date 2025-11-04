Abbott vows to impose a ‘100% tariff’ on anyone moving from NYC to Texas after Election Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will impose a steep tariff on New Yorkers moving to his state after voting on Election Day ends.

Abbott, a Republican, made the announcement Monday, a day before New Yorkers headed to the polls to choose a new mayor in what has been a closely watched race between Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, a socialist, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC," Abbott posted on X.



The power to impose tariffs falls under the federal government’s authority, not the states.

The NYC mayoral race is one of the most anticipated contests this year. President Donald Trump has endorsed Cuomo, who is running as an independent.

On Monday, Trump said he would most likely halt federal funds — aside from the minimum required — to New York if Mamdani is elected.

"It can only get worse with a communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as president, good money after bad," he wrote on Truth Social. "It is my obligation to run the nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a complete and total economic and social disaster should Mamdani win."

Trump said he would rather see a Democrat with a record of success than Mamdani, a former state assemblyman.

"He was nothing as an assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class, and as mayor of, potentially, again, the greatest city in the world, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former glory!" he added.