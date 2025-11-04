Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Abbott vows to impose a ‘100% tariff’ on anyone moving from NYC to Texas after Election Day

Abbott’s announcement came as New Yorkers head to the polls in a heated mayoral race

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Andrew Cuomo claims Trump will 'take over' NYC if Mamdani becomes mayor Video

Andrew Cuomo claims Trump will 'take over' NYC if Mamdani becomes mayor

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo told podcast host Stephen A. Smith that President Donald Trump will take over the city if Zohran Mamdani becomes mayor.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will impose a steep tariff on New Yorkers moving to his state after voting on Election Day ends.

Abbott, a Republican, made the announcement Monday, a day before New Yorkers headed to the polls to choose a new mayor in what has been a closely watched race between Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, a socialist, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC," Abbott posted on X.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Abbott's office for comment.

ANDREW CUOMO WARNS TRUMP WILL 'TAKE OVER' NEW YORK CITY IF MAMDANI WINS

Greg Abbott pointing a finger as he speaks.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to imposes a tariff on New Yorkers moving to his state after Election Day.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The power to impose tariffs falls under the federal government’s authority, not the states.

The NYC mayoral race is one of the most anticipated contests this year. President Donald Trump has endorsed Cuomo, who is running as an independent.

CUOMO SAYS TRUMP WILL DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD, SLASH NYC FUNDS IF MAMDANI WINS MAYOR’S RACE

Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo in a split image.

New York City mayoral candidates Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo cast their ballots on Election Day on Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, Trump said he would most likely halt federal funds — aside from the minimum required — to New York if Mamdani is elected.

"It can only get worse with a communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as president, good money after bad," he wrote on Truth Social. "It is my obligation to run the nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a complete and total economic and social disaster should Mamdani win."

Trump said he would rather see a Democrat with a record of success than Mamdani, a former state assemblyman.

Mamdani, Cuomo cast ballots on Election Day in New York City Video

"He was nothing as an assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class, and as mayor of, potentially, again, the greatest city in the world, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former glory!" he added.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

