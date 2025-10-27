Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Politics

Trump says he'd be willing to extend Asia trip to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Trump previously made history as the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Donald Trump said he'd be willing to extend his trip abroad to Asia if North Korea's Kim Jong Un wants to meet with him.

"But I'd love to meet with him if he'd like to meet. I got along great with Kim Jong Un. I liked him, he liked me," Trump said during a gaggle on Air Force One.

When asked if he'd extend his trip in order to meet with the North Korean figure, Trump indicated that he would be willing to do so.

TRUMP SAYS HE'S ‘OPEN’ TO MEETING WITH KIM JONG UN DURING ASIA TRIP, NORTH KOREA IS ‘SORT OF A NUCLEAR POWER’

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un in 2019

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un poses with President Donald Trump at the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019 (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The president had previously noted during a prior gaggle aboard Air Force One that he would be open to meeting with Kim Jong Un.

"I got along very well with him," he said of the foreign leader.

TRUMP TO JET OFF TO ASIA AS NORTH KOREA FIRES BALLISTIC MISSILES AND CHINA TRADE QUESTIONS LOOM

Trump says he's 'open' to reuniting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un Video

North Korea is one of the few nations around the globe armed with nuclear weapons.

During his first term, Trump met with Kim Jong Un several times.

TRUMP AND KIM JONG UN SHOULD MAKE ‘BOLD DECISION’ TO MEET DURING HIS ASIA TRIP, SOUTH KOREAN OFFICIAL SAYS

North Korea's Kim Jong Un shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump

A handout photo provided by Dong-A Ilbo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the south side of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the South and North Korea on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, South Korea.  ( Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images)

He even made history as the first sitting U.S. president to step into North Korea.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

