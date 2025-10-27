Trump says he'd be willing to extend Asia trip to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said he'd be willing to extend his trip abroad to Asia if North Korea's Kim Jong Un wants to meet with him.

"But I'd love to meet with him if he'd like to meet. I got along great with Kim Jong Un. I liked him, he liked me," Trump said during a gaggle on Air Force One.

When asked if he'd extend his trip in order to meet with the North Korean figure, Trump indicated that he would be willing to do so.

The president had previously noted during a prior gaggle aboard Air Force One that he would be open to meeting with Kim Jong Un.

"I got along very well with him," he said of the foreign leader.

North Korea is one of the few nations around the globe armed with nuclear weapons.

During his first term, Trump met with Kim Jong Un several times.

He even made history as the first sitting U.S. president to step into North Korea.