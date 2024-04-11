New poll reveals crucial battleground state prefers Trump over Biden in heated 2024 rematch

As he aims to win back the White House in November, former President Trump needs to make sure he once again wins North Carolina, a state the former president narrowly carried over President Biden four years ago.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University is the latest survey to indicate Trump with a slight edge over Biden in the crucial southeastern battleground state.

Trump grabs the support of 48% of registered voters in the survey, with Biden two points back at 46%, in a head-to-head 2024 election rematch.

The survey, conducted April 4-8 and released on Wednesday, indicates Democrats overwhelmingly backing Biden (95%-2%) and Republicans supporting Trump by a similar margin (94%-3%), with the former president holding a 49%-41% lead over his White House successor among independents.

Trump also has the edge over Biden when the matchup is expanded to include independent and third party candidates. Trump stands at 41% in the poll, with Biden at 38%, independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 12%, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent Cornell West each at 3%.

The release from Quinnipiac University highlights that "there is no clear leader in either of these matchups as the leads are within the margin of error."

Biden is aiming to flip North Carolina in November, and he has touted that he has "delivered for the South" in a stop there late last month. It was his second visit to the state this year.

While the poll suggests the presidential contest for North Carolina's 16 electoral votes remains tight, it indicates that Democratic state attorney general Josh Stein holds an eight point (52%-44%) lead over Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in the showdown for governor.

North Carolina and New Hampshire are considered the only competitive gubernatorial races this year among the 11 states holding contests.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,401 registered voters in North Carolina, with a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.