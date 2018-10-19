Trump holds campaign rally in Arizona

President Trump was in Arizona Friday night, where he was set to hold a campaign rally for Republicans ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

Senate candidate Martha McSally, who’s facing off against Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, was described by Trump earlier in the day as “brilliant and brave.”

Trump’s comments about McSally, who was an Air Force colonel and combat fighter pilot, came while he attended a roundtable event at Luke Air Force Base. The president also described McSally's opponent as “very, very strange,” although he did not offer an explanation.

The president also praised Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs on Twitter on Friday.

“Congressman Andy Biggs is doing a great job for Arizona and our Country!” Trump said in response to a tweet from Biggs, who said it would “be an exciting day in Arizona with” the president “in town.”

Trump’s rally comes on the heels of a Saudi Arabia state media report confirming that Jamal Khashoggi, the activist and writer who disappeared at the Saudi Consulate in Turkey earlier this month, was killed in a fight there.

“Discussions between citizen Jamal Khashoggi and those who met him while he was in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul led to a brawl and a physical altercation, which led to his death,” a statement provided on state television said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

State media also quoted prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals – who were not identified – are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist's death.

Khashoggi, who had written critically of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, disappeared two weeks ago during a visit to the consulate in Istanbul.

Fox News’ Matt Richardson, Alex Pappas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.