Lawmakers clash over Trump gas tax holiday as Iran war drives prices higher

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Capitol Hill lawmakers are clashing over President Donald Trump’s proposal to suspend the federal gas tax as prices climb past $4 a gallon amid the conflict with Iran.

Democrats are urging the president to "end the war," while Republicans are split on whether the plan would deliver real relief.

"He’s got to bring this war to an end if he wants these gas prices to come down," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said. "And he’s gotta stop this war and stop looking for other gimmicks."

"Why doesn’t he just end the Iran war, which is an illegal war, so that would take care of those issues?" Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said. "He did not get authorization. It’s on President Trump. And the rise in gasoline and everything else, it’s on him."

DEMOCRATS POUNCE ON $4 A GALLON GAS, BLAME TRUMP’S IRAN WAR FOR ‘BROKEN PROMISE’

Lawmakers’ comments came after Trump backed a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax on Monday as escalating tensions with Iran pushed fuel prices higher nationwide. Gas prices have climbed to an average of $4.51 a gallon, and diesel prices have risen to $5.66 as of Wednesday, according to AAA.

"I mean we want to keep costs low," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said. "Higher gas prices add costs to groceries and everything else, and so I think it’s something worthy to consider, and I'd be amenable to it."

The suspension would potentially slash the cost of each gallon of gasoline by 18.4 cents and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced legislation Monday to suspend the federal gas tax after Trump backed the idea. Hawley’s Gas Tax Suspension Act would provide relief at the pump for at least 90 days, while also allowing for an additional 90-day extension if prices remain elevated.

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Support for suspending the gas tax has emerged from both parties, but other lawmakers have proposed alternative methods to address rising gas prices.

"I think that year-round E-15 is a better idea," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said. "Year-round, E-15 would bring down the price of gas maybe 30, 40 cents a gallon. You throw in our credit card bill, it would bring it down another dime, 15 cents a gallon. So I think those are probably two better ideas to do it."

E-15 is a cheaper, ethanol-blended gasoline that cannot be sold nationwide during the summer months due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's pollution rules. Some Republicans, like Marshall, argue year-round access to E-15 would lower gas prices more effectively than a gas tax suspension.

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While some lawmakers focused on lowering costs at the pump, others argued the U.S. should maintain or even escalate pressure on Iran despite rising prices.

"Let’s finish Iran, the IRGC anyway, once and for all," Bacon said. "The Iranian people are great people, but their government is our enemy. They’ve been the most ruthless enemy that we’ve had over four decades."

"They should be pummeled," he said.

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Bacon’s comments reflect a group of Republicans who argue the surge in gas prices is a consequence of taking on Iran, warning that backing off pressure could carry far greater risks.

"Iran with a nuclear weapon is a threat to America and the whole region," Bacon said.