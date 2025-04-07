Trump hints he'd back longtime critic's bid to flip Dem Senate seat in 2026: 'I hope he runs'

It appears that President Donald Trump has buried the hatchet when it comes to former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who for years was a top Republican critic of the former and current president.

Trump now says that if Sununu runs for the Senate in 2026 for the seat currently held by retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, his former antagonist would have his full support.

Sununu, who in January completed his fourth and final two-year term steering swing state New Hampshire, told Fox News Digital in an interview last month that he aimed to make a decision regarding a 2026 campaign in the "next few weeks."

He emphasized that "I have no doubt I'd have the president's support," if he decided to make a bid for the Senate.

Trump, when asked by reporters about Sununu as he flew to Washington, D.C., on Sunday night aboard Air Force One, revealed that the two politicians met recently at the White House.

"I told him — He came to my office, came to the Oval Office, and [I] met with Chris Sununu, and I support him fully. I hope he runs," Trump said. "He’s been very nice to me over the last year or so, but no, I hope he runs. I think he’ll win that seat."

Sununu supported Trump during the 2016 general election and again when Trump unsuccessfully ran for re-election in 2020. The then-governor had a strong working relationship with the Trump White House, including close ties with then-Vice President Mike Pence.

However, Sununu pushed back against Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and "stolen." He also started stating in early 2021 that the GOP was larger than any one person, which was perceived as a swipe at the then-former president.

Sununu amped up his criticism of the former president during numerous national interviews on cable news networks and Sunday talk shows, repeatedly arguing that Trump had too much political baggage to win back the White House. Additionally, Sununu began mulling a possible 2024 White House run of his own, which he ultimately decided against.

However, he ended up backing and becoming a top surrogate of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Haley ended up being the final rival to Trump in the nomination race.

Trump occasionally returned fire at Sununu, calling him a "spoiled brat" and a "nasty guy," among other things.

However, after Trump clinched the 2024 GOP nomination, Sununu said he would vote for his party's presidential nominee.

Earlier this year, Sununu said in a Fox News Digital interview that "Donald Trump is the head of the party, and he's the voice of the Republican Party, and I got to say, I think he's doing a pretty darn good job in the first couple months."

Regarding a potential 2026 Senate run for a seat Republicans are aiming to flip from blue to red as they hope to expand their current 53-47 majority in the chamber, Sununu told Fox News Digital last month that while "the door’s open" to running, he emphasized "it's not open a lot, to be honest."

Sununu, who was elected and re-elected to four straight two-year terms as governor, touted that "I have no doubt I can win."

The former governor’s comments in recent interviews are a switch from last year, when he repeatedly said he would not seek to run for the Senate in 2026.

Four years ago, Sununu expressed interest in running for the Senate against his predecessor as governor, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who was up for re-election in 2022. The popular governor was heavily courted by national Republicans to take on Hassan, but on Nov. 9, 2021, Sununu announced that he would instead run for a fourth term as governor, upsetting many Republicans in the nation's capital.

Additionally, he heavily criticized the Senate. "They debate and talk and nothing gets done," he said at the time.

Sununu, who left office in January with very positive approval and favorable ratings, is seen by national Republicans as the best candidate to win the seat. However, he is not the only Republican mulling a Senate bid in New Hampshire.

Former Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts, who later narrowly lost to Shaheen in New Hampshire in the 2014 election, is seriously considering a 2026 run.

Brown, who served four years as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand during Trump’s first administration, has been holding meetings with Republicans across New Hampshire for a couple of months and has met multiple times with GOP officials in the nation’s capital.

Earlier this year, Brown met with top Trump administration political officials at the White House, sources told Fox News.

When asked about the president's comments regarding Sununu, Brown told Fox News in a statement that "President Trump is the leader of the party, and he has earned the right to endorse whoever he supports. There is no path to a Republican nomination running against President Trump-backed candidates."

In the race for the Democratic Senate nomination in New Hampshire, four-term Rep. Chris Pappas formally launched his campaign last week.

Using clips of a listening tour he made through all ten of New Hampshire's counties last month as he ramped up toward running for the Senate, Pappas said voters feel like "the system's rigged."

"You think about the Social Security office that's going to be closed in Littleton, drastic cuts to Medicaid, all in the name of giving big tax breaks to billionaires like Elon Musk," he argued, as he pointed to Trump's top donor and the world's richest person, who is leading the administration's controversial downsizing of the federal government workforce.

Pappas emphasized, "I do get angry, because when you're talking about public service, you should be focused on how you can help people, how you can make people's lives better."

Pappas may not have the Democratic Senate primary in New Hampshire all to himself.

Sources close to Rep. Maggie Goodlander, New Hampshire's other House member, said last month that the first-term representative is considering a Senate run.