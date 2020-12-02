Expand / Collapse search
Trump hints at 2024 presidential run in remarks at White House party

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
President Trump hinted that he may launch a 2024 campaign to return to the White House, as he continues to fight the 2020 election results and refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

"It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," the president told supporters on Tuesday night at a White House holiday party for members of the Republican National Committee. Two GOP sources who attended the function confirmed the president's comments to Fox News.

WOULD A TRUMP 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT FREEZE OUT GOP RIVALS

Until now, Trump has remained quiet about the possibility of running to reclaim the White House in 2024. "I don't want to talk to 2024 yet," the president told reporters on Thanksgiving.

President Trump waves as he leaves after speaking at a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga. (Associated Press)

But behind closed doors, Trump has told advisers that he wants to run again in four years, and could potentially announce his bid before or even during Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, according to reporting on Monday from Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts.

Such an announcement, or even Trump’s flirtation with a third White House run, would definitely put a damper on what was thought to be a wide open battle for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination. And it could potentially freeze out early moves by other Republicans with national aspirations.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 
