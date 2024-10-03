Trump to headline NRA event in pivotal swing state two weeks before Election Day

Former President Trump will headline the National Rifle Association's (NRA) Defend the 2nd event in Savannah, Georgia, Oct. 22, the organization announced Friday morning.

"This election is a pivotal one for America’s gun owners. Kamala Harris and her far-left allies have big plans to erode Second Amendment protections," NRA Vice President and CEO Doug Hamlin said in a statement.

"Donald J. Trump has proven himself a fighter for Americans’ right to keep and bear arms. We are excited to have him speak at our Defend the 2nd event and to support his return to the White House in January."

Earlier this year, the NRA endorsed Trump in his presidential campaign. Trump also spoke at the NRA's convention in May.

The NRA has been ramping up its attacks on certain Democratic candidates who are softer on gun owners' rights. Ohio is the second state the NRA Political Victory Fund has targeted this election cycle. Last month, the gun group launched a major radio campaign against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana.

"When it comes to preserving and strengthening our constitutional rights in America, the stakes could not be higher in this presidential election," the NRA's news release said. "No matter your reason for owning a firearm — whether for hunting, self-defense or just as an exercise of your constitutional right — law-abiding gun owners have a clear choice this fall if they hope to preserve their Second Amendment rights."