Trump to head to Davos as Greenland dispute sparks rising tensions with NATO allies

President Donald Trump is expected to head to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum this week — on the heels of threatening tariffs against NATO members as he seeks to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory.

The Davos World Economic Forum is an annual summit bringing world leaders together to discuss global issues related to politics, business and society.

Other world leaders who are expected to attend include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump is expected to deliver a special address Wednesday, per the World Economic Forum's program. But the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital regarding Trump’s schedule in Switzerland.

Trump previously attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, twice during his first term, according to the State Department’s records.

Trump is poised to enter the forum in the middle of heightened tensions between the U.S. and European allies. After a group of NATO members sent troops to Greenland amid Trump’s latest efforts to acquire the island, Trump announced Saturday that those countries would be subjected to a 10% tariff on all goods starting Feb. 1.

That number would climb to 25% in June, until a deal is reached for Trump to secure Greenland, according to Trump.

While the Danish territory claims it is seeking independence from Copenhagen, Denmark, and doesn’t want to join the U.S., Trump regularly has expressed a desire to acquire Greenland for the U.S. as Russian and Chinese presence grows in the Arctic since his first administration.

Trump has revived his rhetoric toward Greenland in recent weeks, claiming that the region is critical for national security purposes, including the creation of a Golden Dome project , a defense shield initiative for the U.S. similar to the one Israel has safeguarding itself.

Likewise, Trump said in text messages to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Sunday that Norway released Monday that he's not inclined to only think of peace, after the Norwegian Nobel Committee did not award him with the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Instead, the committee awarded the prize to Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado.

"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," Trump said in the text messages.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland said in a joint statement Sunday that the tariff threats "undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral."

Likewise, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Sunday that he and Trump spoke over the weekend, and would see each other in Switzerland.

"We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week," Rutte said in a post on social media Sunday.

Meanwhile, Trump has refused to back down from his aspirations to acquire Greenland following his tariff threat, and issued another stern warning to Denmark.

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!" Trump said in a social media post late Sunday.

Greenland has a trove of natural resources, including oil and natural gas. Meanwhile, both Russia and China have bolstered their presence in the region in recent years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.