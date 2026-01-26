Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump deploys Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota as ICE operations face violent chaos

Two anti-ICE protesters were killed by federal agents this month as crowds interfere with immigration arrests

By Anders Hagstrom , Emma Colton Fox News
Noem links 'violent protests' in Minnesota to fraud investigation Video

Noem links 'violent protests' in Minnesota to fraud investigation

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joins ‘The Sunday Briefing’ to discuss why she believes the Minneapolis riots are actually a reaction to federal agents uncovering massive fraud under state leadership.

President Donald Trump is sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota, the president announced on Monday.

Trump said Homan will report "directly to me," and will help lead the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The Justice Department and Congress are also investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Trump says.

"I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Separately, a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets," he continued.

GO BIG, THEN GO SMART: TRUMP, ICE AND THE LAW. HOW TO SKIP THE LEFT’S PR TRAP

Border Czar Tom Homan sitting for an interview with "Fox & Friends."

Tom Homan Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

"Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all," he added.

Homan's deployment comes amid widespread unrest in the Twin Cities over the deployment of ICE. Two anti-ICE protesters have been killed by federal agents this month, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

Pretti's killing over the weekend is under fresh investigation.

JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP ADMIN FROM 'DESTROYING OR ALTERING' EVIDENCE IN DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

A law enforcement officer deploys a chemical spray toward a man during a confrontation on a city street.

A screengrab from a video shows a law enforcement officer spraying irritants at Alex Pretti before he was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 24, 2026. (Reuters)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not clarify whether Homan's deployment means Trump has lost confidence with existing ICE leadership in Minnesota.

"Tom Homan will be managing ICE operations on the ground in Minnesota and coordinating with others on the ongoing fraud investigations," Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

The Trump administration blames organized agitators for harassing ICE operations, which are targeting criminal illegal aliens.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Trump has lost confidence with the federal law enforcement leaders already on the ground in Minnesota.

Federal officials say violent unrest in Minneapolis directly derailed one immigration arrest last week, leaving an ICE agent permanently maimed after a protester bit off part of his finger.

Flowers and candles are seen at the location of Alex Pretti's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25, 2026.

Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial in the area where Alex Pretti was shot dead a day earlier by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25, 2026. (Octavio Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Border Patrol Commander at Large Greg Bovino said during a press conference on Sunday that Border Patrol and ICE agents were forced to abandon a targeted operation after crowds interfered, assaulted officers and turned the scene chaotic.

As a result, he said, the suspect escaped custody. He blamed this solely on the decisions made by politicians, activists and those who confronted law enforcement officials.

"This individual is still roaming the streets today," Bovino said. "This individual walks the streets today because of those choices made by politicians and those, perhaps, weaker-minded constituents that chose to follow directions of those politicians. Sad state of affairs."

