FIRST ON FOX: President Biden's re-election campaign is attempting to set the narrative surrounding former President Trump's business experience as the latter preps to sway leaders of the nation's top companies during an event with major CEOs later Thursday.

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow will interview Trump before nearly 100 CEOs at the highly anticipated Business Roundtable event in Washington, D.C., where the former president will try to win over their support less than five months from the November general election, likely touting his decades of experience leading a major company.

Team Biden, however, wants those business leaders to view a different side of Trump that they say is evidenced by that very experience.

"Donald Trump couldn’t run a lemonade stand, let alone our country. He is a fraud, a crook, and a failed businessman and president who left America in economic ruin," Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer told Fox News Digital ahead of the event.

"Donald Trump’s chaos hurt workers, small businesses, and families across America. The choice is clear: Joe Biden has created a booming economy for all Americans, with rising wages, more than 15 million new jobs, and stock market highs, and is building an economy for the future," he added.

The campaign pointed to Trump's various casino and hotel bankruptcies, as well as a number of other failed business ventures, such as his airline and university. It also argued his proposed policies relating to the economy and inflation would hurt Americans, citing commentary from some experts.

In arguing for Biden as an alternative to Trump, the campaign pointed to the unemployment rate being at near-historic lows and rising wages, although real wages do remain lower than when the president took office.

The campaign cited lower inflation rates, which are down from historic highs earlier in his presidency, and a reduction in overall violent crime rates across the country. It also touted the creation of more than 15 million jobs, although many of those jobs were in place under the Trump administration and reappeared as businesses reopened following the pandemic.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt hit back at the attack, blasting Biden's campaign for continuing "to deny that inflation is hurting the American people, proving how out of touch Joe Biden is with reality."

"Biden has done nothing but make life more expensive, and he's offering zero solutions to bring down the cost of living — as a matter of fact, Biden has doubled down on his plan to raise taxes and take MORE money from working families," she told Fox.

"President Trump built a billion-dollar real estate empire and employed thousands of people before creating the greatest economy in history as the 45th President of the United States with no inflation, cheap gas, and record-low unemployment, interest, and mortgage rates," she said.

"President Trump is the businessman and strong leader that we need to end Joe Biden’s nightmare economy and make America wealthy again -- and that’s one of the many reasons why President Trump is crushing Joe Biden in the polls," she added.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients is expected to speak at the roundtable on behalf of Biden since the president departed for Italy to attend the G7 Summit on Wednesday, Axios reported.