Trump hails Texas redistricting approval that could add five GOP congressional seats nationwide

President Donald Trump is calling Texas lawmakers' approval of a sweeping redistricting plan to add up to five new GOP-leaning congressional seats a "Big WIN" for Republicans.

Trump fired off a post via Truth Social hailing the state for "never letting us down," saying the victory was more than a state win but a national turning point. He went on to urge other Republican-led states to follow the Lone Star State’s lead.

"Big WIN for the Great State of Texas!!! Everything Passed, on our way to FIVE more Congressional seats and saving your Rights, your Freedoms, and your Country, itself. Texas never lets us down. Florida, Indiana, and others are looking to do the same thing. More seats equals less Crime, a great Economy, and a STRONG SECOND AMENDMENT. It means Happiness and Peace," he said.

Trump also suggested that a move in that direction could secure as many as 100 additional seats for the GOP nationwide if they followed suit.

"But Republicans, there is one thing even better - STOP MAIL-IN VOTING, a total fraud that has no bounds. Also, go to PAPER BALLOTS before it is too late - At one tenth the cost, faster, and more reliable. If we do these TWO things, we will pick up 100 more seats, and the CROOKED game of politics is over. God Bless America!!!," the post went on.

Texas Republicans pushed the new congressional map through the state House Wednesday in an 88–52 party-line vote, brushing aside Democratic objections in a bid to strengthen the GOP’s hold on Congress heading into 2026.

While Trump celebrated the redistricting as a major Republican win, Democrats framed it as only the beginning of a much larger legal battle.

"This part of the fight is over, but it is merely the first chapter… Our best shot is in the courts. This is not over. We will continue fighting," said Rep. Gene Wu of Houston.

Texas House Democrats also accused the GOP of trying to dilute minority voting power, saying the map was illegal and racially discriminatory.

"Members, it breaks my heart to see how this illegal and rigged, mid-decade redistricting scheme is dividing our state and our country," Rep. Chris Turner, a Democrat, said. "This is Texas, it's not Washington D.C. The impulses of outside politicians and their billionaire backers shouldn't dictate what we do in this chamber, in this House."

"This process was a total sham from the very beginning… This is a racist power grab that especially goes after our African American and Latino representatives," said Rep. Jon Rosenthal

Republicans defended the map as necessary to reflect population growth and safeguard voter representation.

"Different from everyone else, I’m telling you, I’m not beating around the bush," Rep. Todd Hunter, said about the map’s goal. "We have five new districts, and these five new districts are based on political performance."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Democrats unveiled their new map last week in an effort to nullify the map Texas Republicans were creating. If that bill is passed, it would create five new Democratic-leaning congressional districts that would counteract Texas.

The dueling maps highlight the high-stakes fight for control of the House, with both parties using redistricting to try to lock in their advantage before 2026.