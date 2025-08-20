Expand / Collapse search
Texas GOP lawmakers poised to finalize Trump-backed map after Dem redistricting walkout ends

Democrats returned Monday after fleeing state to block vote during special session

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Republicans ‘doing the right thing’ by sticking to Texas redistricting laws, GOP lawmaker says Video

Republicans ‘doing the right thing’ by sticking to Texas redistricting laws, GOP lawmaker says

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, discusses the national debate surrounding redistricting efforts in Texas and in California on "Fox Report."

The Texas legislature is poised to take up a new congressional redistricting bill put forward by Republicans on Wednesday, following weeks of pushback from Democrats.

It is unclear how quickly Republicans will be able to vote on the redistricting plan, as it must go through floor debate before coming to a vote. It is a victory for Republicans, nevertheless, as Democrats who fled the state in an effort to block the plan are now back in the capitol. If passed, the new congressional map would likely flip five seats currently held by Democrats over to Republicans, a reality that has unleashed cries of gerrymandering across the country.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vowed to "fight fire with fire," saying New York Democrats will pursue their own redistricting plan.

BETO O'ROURKE ASKED POINT BLANK WHY HE'S HELPING DEMS FLEE TEXAS RATHER THAN HELPING TEXAS

Greg Abbott of Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has pushed a mid-decade redistricting plan for Texas, leading to a nationwide battle over congressional maps. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has followed suit, with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) proposing a California congressional map that would flip five Republican seats over to Democrats.

COLBERT CONFRONTS JB PRITZKER WITH MAP SHOWING ILLINOIS GERRYMANDERING

Meanwhile, more Republican states, including Ohio, Florida, Indiana and Missouri, are moving forward with or considering their own redistricting efforts, as are Democratic states such as Maryland and Illinois.

Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is pushing for a redistricting plan in his state that would eliminate five Republican seats. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Nowhere has a redistricting battle been more dramatic than in Texas, however, where roughly 50 Democratic state lawmakers absconded from a special legislative session to block the vote in early August.

TRUMP, REPUBLICANS RACE TO REDRAW TEXAS CONGRESSIONAL MAP AS DEMOCRATS THREATEN LEGAL WAR

Democrats fled to Illinois and New York, but they faced a $500 fine for each day they refused to return home. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and other state officials hit the Democratic legislators with lawsuits seeking criminal charges or to have them removed from office entirely.

Crockett speaks at Dems press conference

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, joins Texas state House Democrats for a press conference at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union hall on Aug. 4, 2025, in Warrenville, Illinois.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The walkout ended when Democrats returned on Monday, saying they had accomplished their goals of blocking a vote during the first special legislative session and persuading Democrats in other states to take retaliatory steps.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

