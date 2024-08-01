Jordan investigates daughter of judge in NY v. Trump case over her work for Kamala Harris, Democrats

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is investigating the daughter of the judge who presided over former President Trump’s criminal trial for her past work for Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital has obtained a letter Jordan, R-Ohio, sent to Loren Merchan, the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan who presided over New York v. Trump. A jury found Trump guilty on all counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has requested Merchan overturn that verdict.

Prior to the start of the trial, Trump’s legal team urged Judge Merchan to recuse himself from the case due to his daughter’s work for Democrat-affiliated political work for a firm called Authentic Campaigns, Inc. Trump lawyers said the company "services exclusively Democrat clients" and is "the #21 ranked vendor in the country in connection with the 2024 election."

Trump lawyers, at the time, said Loren Merchan "has a direct financial interest in these proceedings by virtue of her ownership stake and leadership role at Authentic Campaigns, Inc."

The company’s featured clients include top Democrats – such as President Biden and now-Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kalama Harris.

In a letter to Loren Merchan Thursday, obtained by Fox News Digital, Jordan highlighted her work related to Harris.

"During your time working on behalf of Vice President Harris, Authentic Campaigns received over $7 million in compensation for its services," he wrote. "According to your now-deleted LinkedIn, after Vice President Harris dropped out of the Democrat primary, you were promoted to President of Authentic Campaigns."

"Authentic Campaigns then conducted work for the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign, which included "digital paid media, design and development, social media, mobile messaging, [and] artificial intelligence," Jordan continued.

Based on the funds collected by the firm through its work with top Democrats – also including Rep. Adam Schiff and the Senate Majority PAC – Jordan said "at a minimum, there is a perception that you and Authentic Campaigns could profit considerably from President Trump’s prosecution in a forum overseen by your father."

Jordan is now demanding Loren Merchan turn over "all contracts and invoices referring or relating to work performed by Authentic Campaigns" for work on behalf of the Biden campaign, the Harris campaign, or the Democratic National Committee from the period of Jan. 1, 2023 to the present.

He is also demanding "all documents and communications between or among Authentic Campaigns or any of its employees, agents, or representatives, the Biden for President campaign, or the Harris for President campaign referring or relating to the indictment, prosecution, or conviction of President Donald J. Trump for the period April 1, 2023, to the present."

He is also asking for records related to any work the company performed related to Trump’s indictment, prosecution or commitment, and communications with her father, Judge Juan Merchan, related to the indictment, prosecution or conviction of Trump.

Jordan gave her a deadline of August 8 to comply with his request.

The request comes as part of the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation into "politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials."