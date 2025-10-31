Trump reveals first photos after Lincoln Bedroom's renovation in the White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump announced Friday that renovations have been completed on the Lincoln Bedroom bathroom in the White House, revealing the redesigned space in a series of posts on Truth Social.

The bathroom, which was last updated in the 1940s with a green tile design, has been reimagined with black-and-white marble — a look the President described as more fitting for the Lincoln era.

"I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era," Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday.

Trump added, "I did it in black and white polished statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!"

The President shared multiple photos on Truth Social of the remodel, which showcased the bathroom's marble walls and gold fixtures.

"The Refurbished Lincoln Bathroom in the White House — Highly polished, Statuary marble!" Trump said in one of the posts.

The office and cabinet room once used by America’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, has been known as the Lincoln Bedroom since 1945, when President Harry S. Truman directed that furnishings from Lincoln’s era be placed there, according to the White House Historical Association.

The room is located in the southeast corner of the second floor of the White House.

The bathroom renovation follows Trump's recent announcement that construction crews had begun tearing down part of the East Wing to make room for his privately funded White House ballroom, a project that's been in the works for months.

The ballroom is estimated to cost $250 million and will be financed jointly by Trump and private donors.

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a July 31 briefing.

Fox News Digital's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.