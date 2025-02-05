White House calls Democrat criticism of DOGE 'unacceptable' and 'incredibly alarming'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Democrats Wednesday for their criticism of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), calling it "unacceptable" and "incredibly alarming."

"Some elected Democrats are so steamed about DOGE – Congresswoman LaMonica McIver says we are at war. Ilhan Omar says we might actually see somebody get killed. And Chris Van Hollen says we have to fight this in the Congress, we have to fight this in the streets. So what now?" Leavitt was asked by Fox News' senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

"It's unacceptable, the comments that have been made by these Democrat leaders, and frankly, they don't even know what they're talking about, because President Trump was elected with a mandate from the American people to make this government more efficient," Leavitt responded.

"He campaigned across this country with Elon Musk vowing that Elon was going to head up the Department of Government Efficiency and the two of them with a great team around them were going to look at the receipts of this federal government and ensure it's accountable to American taxpayers. That's all that is happening here," Leavitt continued. "And for Democrat officials to incite violence and encourage Americans to take to the streets, is incredibly alarming, and they should be held accountable for that rhetoric."

Leavitt also said during her daily White House press briefing, "If you heard that type of violent, enticing rhetoric from our side of the aisle, from Republican leaders on Capitol Hill, I think there would be a lot more outrage in this room today."

On Tuesday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said, "What we are witnessing here is the biggest heist in American history."

"This is the most corrupt bargain we've ever seen in American history: Elon Musk gives $250 million to elect Donald Trump, and Donald Trump turns over the keys to United States government to Elon Musk and his billionaire friends and his cronies," Van Hollen said during a protest outside the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C.

"Are we going to let that stand? Hell no, we are not going to let that stand," Van Hollen added, later vowing, "We have to fight this in the courts, we have to fight this in the Congress, we have to fight this in the streets. We need to fight this all over America."

"Shut down the city! We are at war!" Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., shouted into a microphone.

On Monday morning, hundreds of employees for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) reported they were locked out of the agency’s computer system and that its headquarters in Washington, D.C., was closed on Monday.

The agency’s fate is hanging in the balance as DOGE is working on an apparent overhaul of the agency.

"The level of disrespect actually is criminal because there are crisis response teams that are around the world that really rely on having access to their emails – having access to apps that they can utilize if there’s danger to them," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., told MSNBC, according to The Hill. "All of those accesses are cut off."

"So we might actually see somebody get killed. An American who works for the American government might be harmed in some of those countries that they’re operating in," she reportedly added.

