Trump equal opportunity commission puts employers ‘on notice’ to stop ‘anti-American bias’

The acting head of the Trump administration's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is warning U.S. employers that there will be legal and financial consequences for "anti-American bias" against American workers during hiring.

The EEOC is a federal agency charged with enforcing laws against job discrimination and harassment.

Andrea Lucas, acting EEOC chair, issued a stark warning on Wednesday in which she put employers "on notice" and said she will be prioritizing protecting American workers from illegal discrimination.

Lucas said biases against Americans in hiring is a "large-scale problem in multiple industries," including agriculture, manufacturing and blue-collar jobs. She said this discrimination has significantly contributed to the migrant crisis by motivating aliens to defy U.S. law to get jobs.

Addressing employers directly, Lucas said: "The law applies to you, and you are not above the law."

"If you are part of the pipeline contributing to our immigration crisis or abusing our legal immigration system via illegal preferences against American workers, you must stop," she warned.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Lucas said the bias to prefer cheaper labor by illegal immigrants has caused "serious harm" to American families and whole communities. She said responding to the immigration crisis is an "administration-wide effort" and that the EEOC "can play a role in that by ensuring that [employers} are not engaging in national-origin discrimination."

"We do need to find a way to decrease the economic incentives for employers to want to be abusing the holes that are in our immigration system," she explained. "It's a broad, multiracial class of individuals who are being harmed by this, and they're all tied together behind a common characteristic that they're Americans, and they have been let down by the businesses in their communities, and they have been discriminated against."

Under President Donald Trump, Lucas said that is going to change.

"President Trump is all about fighting for the working Americans," she said. "Part of that is making sure that jobs that people are qualified for they actually have a fair and fighting chance to compete for, as opposed to being automatically discriminated against in favor of importing foreign workers."

Lucas pointed to the EEOC’s successful track record of advocating for discriminated against American workers by suing the offending employer and at times winning multimillion-dollar cases.

This enforcement mechanism, however, depends on American workers to stand up for their own rights.

"It's really important for people to protect their rights," said Lucas. "You can bring a charge, even if you're just an applicant, you don't have to have been an employee and fired, you can say: ‘I applied, I wanted to apply to this business and I believe that they are discriminating against us and against American workers in preference for foreign workers.’

"We do have a large track record of large-scale, multimillion-dollar cases," she said. "I expect that we're going to continue to see significant cases because the caseload is there."