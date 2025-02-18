Activists in Mexico report flow of migrants has 'enormously decreased' one month into Trump admin

Less than a month into the new Trump administration, a migrant shelter along the pathway to the U.S. in Northern Mexico is reporting that the flow of immigrants has "enormously decreased."

Commenting on the development, White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai told Fox News Digital that Trump’s immigration policies are working and "put Americans first."

The Mexican news outlet Milenio reported on Wednesday that the migratory flow running through the Mexican city of Torreón has "decreased enormously." The outlet pointed out that the decrease "coincides with the threats of the president of the United States."

Milenio reported that, according to migrant activists, "after the deportations, migrants have little by little disappeared from the lagoon landscape due to fear of being detained."

María Concepción Martínez Rodríguez, a migrant activist and coordinator of the Jesús Torres Fraire Day Center for Migrants in Torreón, told Milenio that with the border "so militarized, so difficult," many migrants "don't want to try anymore and they are giving up."

"The migratory flow is changing," said Martinez Rodriguez. "If we have eight migrants, there are shelters that don't have a single one."

Since returning to the Oval Office, President Donald Trump has made good on his campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration and prioritize border security. Among his many actions, he ordered the resumption of border wall construction, deployed active-duty U.S. service members to the border, significantly increased enforcement and removal operations by Immigration and Customs and Enforcement (ICE) and moved to designate several migrant gangs as foreign terrorist organizations.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended just 29,116 illegal immigrants along the southern border during the month of January, down from 47,000 in December and hitting a low mark not seen since May 2020, when 32,349 arrests were made at ports of entry, according to a White House press release.

This week, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan touted the administration’s quick success in cracking down on illegal immigration, saying that, in the last 24 hours, Border Patrol agents had only encountered 229 aliens across the entire southwest border. This is down from the over 11,000 a day during the worst period under the Biden administration.

"I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984 and I don’t remember the numbers ever being that low," Homan said on X.

"President Trump promised a secure border and he is delivering."

Desai told Fox News Digital that in the span of just weeks, Trump has stopped the migrant crisis created during the four years under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"In less than a month, President Trump has already put an end to the dumpster fire that was the Biden border crisis," he said. "After four years of a malfeasant Biden administration, Americans finally have a president who will use every lever of executive power to protect our border, enforce our immigration laws and put Americans first."

