Trump endorses new RNC chair, announces daughter-in-law's run for vice chair

Trump seeks RNC leadership changes to ensure fair and transparent elections across the US

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Former President Donald Trump, on Monday, announced his recommendations for changes within the Republican National Committee, proposing leadership positions for North Carolina GOP chair Michael Whatley, daughter-in-law Lara Trump and campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita.

Last Week, Trump recommended Whatley replace RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel after the South Carolina Primary.

A source familiar with the change told Fox News Digital at the time that Trump was pushing for Whatley to replace McDaniel because he was "so powerful on election fraud" in 2020.

On Monday, Trump officially announced that he believes Whatley should be the RNC’s next leader.

"Michael has been with me from the beginning, has done a great job in his home state of North Carolina, and is committed to election integrity, which we must have to keep fraud out of our election, so it can’t be stolen," Trump said.

Trump Endorsements

Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsements for leadership positions in the Republican National Committee on Feb. 12, 2024. The former president endorsed Michael Whatley, left, to serve as the RNC's next chairman; Lara Trump to serve as vice chair; and Chris LaCivita to serve as the Chief Operating Officer of the RNC. (AP and Getty images)

Whatley has served as the North Carolina GOP chair since 2019. Whatley also serves as the general counsel for the Republican National Committee. 

Prior to his work with the Republican Party, Whatley served as a federal law clerk, a senior official in the President George W. Bush administration and as the chief of staff for former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C. Whatley also served as a senior adviser to the Bush-Cheney campaign, Florida Recount and Transition Teams, as well as the Trump-Pence campaign and transition teams. 

Along with looking to get Whatley into the top leadership position in the committee, Trump announced plans for his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to run as co-chair of the RNC.

Former President Donald Trump picks up the pace on his visits to the first caucus state of Iowa

MSNBC refused to air former President Trump's speech after his landslide win in the Iowa caucuses. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

"Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for," the former president said. "She has told me she wants to accept this challenge and would be GREAT!"

The third position Trump hopes to have influence on within the committee is chief operating officer. He'd like to see Chris LaCivita in that role.

"Chris will manage the RNC’s day-to-day operations, so it will become a fighting machine for 2024 and use all the tools available to win for the American people," Trump said.

Former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump points to supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on January 16, 2024 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The 45th president also said the three individuals are "highly talented, battle-tested, and smart," adding they have his "complete and total endorsement" to lead the RNC.

As Trump seeks reelection to serve as Commander in Chief for another four years, he stated on Monday how crucial it was for the RNC to be a good partner during the election.

"That means helping to ensure fair and transparent elections across the country, getting out the vote everywhere – even in parts of the country where it won’t be easy – and working with my campaign, as the Republican presumptive nominee for President, to win this election and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," he exclaimed.

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel speaks

The Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel is seen here speaking before a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News on Nov. 8, 2023, in Miami. The RNC convenes privately in Las Vegas this week. They will no longer consider a resolution to declare former President Donald Trump the presumptive Republican nominee. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Last week, Trump met with McDaniel at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and after the meeting, he posted on his Truth Social that McDaniel was a "friend" but that he would be urging changes at the RNC after the South Carolina presidential primary.

The former president pointed to McDaniel's previous tenure as chair of the Michigan GOP.

"I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made," he added.

When she won reelection last year, McDaniel said in an interview with Fox News that it would be her last two-year term steering the national party committee.

If McDaniel does resign, her replacement would need approval from the 168 RNC committee members.

McDaniel addressed the speculation last week in a letter to RNC members, reassuring them that she was still hard at work as RNC chairwoman, "building a machine that will elect Republicans up and down the ballot in November." 

Brooke Singman and Paul Steinhauser of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

