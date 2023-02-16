Expand / Collapse search
Trump edges DeSantis in Republican primary matchup, Biden remains largely unpopular with voters: Poll

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in a distant third

Brandon Gillespie
Former President Donald Trump leads Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary matchup while President Biden's approval rating remains underwater with voters across the country, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Among Republican and Republican leaning voters, 42% said they would support Trump while 36% said they would support DeSantis, who has remained tight-lipped about any presidential plans he might have.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who launched her presidential campaign on Wednesday, received just 5% support while former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both received 4%. No other candidate topped 2% support.

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, right.

Trump and Haley are the only candidates to have officially launched their campaigns, however, in addition to DeSantis, Pence and Pompeo, a number of other Republicans are seriously mulling runs, including Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., businessman and anti-woke crusader Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

President Biden's chances at winning reelection should he decide to run for a second term are also in question, according to the poll. He narrowly leads Trump in a hypothetical matchup, receiving 48% to the latter's 46%.

DeSantis, however narrowly leads Biden in a similar hypothetical matchup, receiving 47% to Biden's 46%.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley greets people as she announces her run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst 

Biden's approval rating remains sharply underwater with registered voters, garnering just 40% who say they approve of the job he's doing as president and 55% disapproving, according to the poll.

Americans are also largely dissatisfied with his handling of a number of policy areas, including on immigration (27%-62%), the economy (35%-59%), foreign policy (36%-55%), and the situation surrounding the Chinese spy balloon that traversed the U.S. before being shot down (42%-49%).

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a rally hosted by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) at Richard Montgomery High School on August 25, 2022 in Rockville, Maryland.

Biden has not officially announced a bid for a second term, however has said it's his intention to run again.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted Feb. 9-14 and had margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

