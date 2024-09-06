Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump to appeal first court loss to E Jean Carroll in New York City

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll's claims over the years

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are expected to appeal the $5 million verdict in E. Jean Carroll’s case at a federal appeals court on Friday. 

Trump is expected to attend the hearing at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City

Carroll alleged that Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store across from Trump Tower in Manhattan sometime in 1996. She was seeking $12 million. 

A federal jury in New York City decided last year that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president was ordered to pay $5 million in that trial. 

Trump has vehemently denied Carroll's allegations. He has repeatedly said he does not know her and has "absolutely no idea who this woman is." 

E. Jean Carroll smiles outside courthouse

E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court, Friday, Jan 26, 2024, in New York. A jury has awarded an additional $83.3 million to Carroll, who says former President Donald Trump damaged her reputation by calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

His denials resulted in Carroll slapping Trump with a separate defamation suit, claiming his response caused harm to her reputation. 

Trump and his legal team insist that Carroll's allegations are fabricated, with the former president's initial reaction including an accusation that Carroll was motivated by wanting to sell copies of her book. 

The jury, this year, found that Carroll was injured as a result of statements Trump made while in the White House in 2019. 

The jury decided that Trump’s statements were made to harm Carroll and awarded her $65 million in punitive damages. In total, with the reputational repair program, the jury said Carroll should be paid $83.3 million. 

Donald Trump, E. Jean Carroll

A federal jury ordered former President Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s. (Getty Images)

Trump had appealed that fine and requested a new trial in the defamation suit, but was denied in April. 

Trump attorneys on Friday are expected to argue that the jury’s verdict should be tossed because evidence was allowed at trial that should have been excluded, and that other evidence was excluded that should have been permitted. 

The court is unlikely to rule on the matter before the November presidential election

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

