Federal judge rejects Trump request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll suit, says he must pay $83.3 million

Trump attorneys requested a new trial in the case and a stay on the judgment

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
A federal judge in New York rejected former President Trump's appeal to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million after a jury decided he must pay damages after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s, and denied his request for a new trial. 

A federal jury decided in January Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages. 

Trump and his attorneys filed a motion requesting a new trial in the case, arguing that the court limited his testimony during the trial and that statements he made about her allegations were meant to "defend his reputation, protect his family, and defend his Presidency." 

In their motion for a new trial, Trump's lawyers argued that the court severely limited the former president's testimony, which they say influenced the jury's verdict. 

Trump's lawyers said he made statements about Carroll in an effort to "defend his reputation, protect his family, and defend his Presidency."

Trump attorneys also filed a stay on the $83.3 million judgment.

A federal jury in New York City decided last year that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president was ordered to pay $5 million in that trial.

Carroll, who alleged that Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store across from Trump Tower in Manhattan sometime in 1996, was seeking $12 million.

Trump, the 2024 GOP front-runner, has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegation. His denial resulted in Carroll slapping Trump with a defamation lawsuit, claiming his response caused harm to her reputation.

The jury found Carroll was injured as a result of statements Trump made while in the White House in June 2019.

The jury awarded Carroll $7.3 million in compensatory damages, other than the reputational repair program, and $11 million in damages for the reputational repair program. The jury found Trump’s statements were made to harm Carroll and awarded her $65 million in punitive damages. In total, the jury said Carroll should be paid $83.3 million.

