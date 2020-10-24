Trump told donors holding Republican Senate would be 'very tough': report

President Trump privately told donors it would be “very tough” for Republicans to maintain control of the Senate come November because he cannot support all of the party’s candidates, according to a report.

“I think the Senate is tough actually. The Senate is very tough,” Trump reportedly told donors at a fundraiser Thursday in Nashville, an attendee told the Washington Post. “There are a couple senators I can’t really get involved in. I just can’t do it. You lose your soul if you do. I can’t help some of them. I don’t want to help some of them.”

Jesse Hunt, spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pushed back on the idea that Trump doesn’t support some Senate Republicans.

“The Republican-led Senate and President Trump have had a great partnership over the last four years, highlighted by the fact the chamber is poised to confirm a third Trump Supreme Court nominee in the coming days,” Hunt told the Post Saturday. “Nancy Pelosi has turned the House into a liberal nightmare and if Chuck Schumer gets control of the Senate, he’ll do the same thing.”

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, but a number of GOP senators face vulnerable reelection races. Democrats are favored to retake the Senate, according to FiveThirtyEight projections.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Martha McSally in Arizona and Thom Tillis in North Carolina face the toughest reelection prospects.

Not taking any chances, GOP senators are pressing forward with the confirmation to the Supreme Court of Judge Amy Coney Barrett before Election Day, much to the ire of their liberal counterparts.

Senators traded heated barbs over confirming Barrett in a rare Saturday session. The Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote for Barrett on Sunday and a full Senate vote on Monday.