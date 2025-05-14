Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Justice Department

Trump DOJ moves funds used for transgender projects, DEI to support law enforcement

Under Attorney General Pam Bondi's watch, DOJ "not waste" funds on DEI, an official said

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump's taking 'terrorists' off our streets, says AG Pam Bondi Video

Trump's taking 'terrorists' off our streets, says AG Pam Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi shares some of the Trump administration's key accomplishments in the first 100 days on 'Hannity.'

The Justice Department (DOJ) is moving funds formerly granted to groups supporting transgender ideology and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives to law enforcement, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

A Justice Department official told Fox News Digital that the DOJ, under Attorney General Pam Bondi's watch, will "not waste" funds on DEI. 

US President Donald Trump and US Attorney General Pam Bondi (L) arrive to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty)

A Justice Department official said the Department of Justice, under Attorney General Pam Bondi's watch, will "not waste" funds on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.  (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty)

ABBEY GATE TERRORIST, HUMAN SMUGGLING RING LEADERS, CARTEL BOSSES AMONG BONDI DOJ'S FIRST-MONTH SUCCESSES

"The Department of Justice under Pam Bondi will not waste discretionary funds on DEI passion projects that do not make Americans safer," the official told Fox News Digital. "We will use our money to get criminals off the streets, seize drugs, and in some cases, fund programs that deliver a tangible impact for victims of crime." 

BONDI'S DOJ DAY 1 DIRECTIVES: FIGHT WEAPONIZATION OF JUSTICE, ELIMINATE CARTELS, LIFT DEATH PENALTY BAN

Bondi, on her first day at the DOJ, directed officials to ensure all DEI programs at the department were terminated. She also demanded the removal of all references to DEI in training programs — specifically ending the emphasis on race and sex-based criteria, and refocusing hiring and promotion guidelines "solely on merit." 

After her first month as attorney general, Bondi told Fox News Digital that the DOJ was "arresting violent terrorists, dismantling cartel networks, and rooting DEI out of American institutions."  

"We will continue working day in and day out to deliver on President Trump’s Make America Safe Agenda," Bondi said. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics