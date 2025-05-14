Trump DOJ moves funds used for transgender projects, DEI to support law enforcement

The Justice Department (DOJ) is moving funds formerly granted to groups supporting transgender ideology and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives to law enforcement, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

A Justice Department official told Fox News Digital that the DOJ, under Attorney General Pam Bondi's watch, will "not waste" funds on DEI.

ABBEY GATE TERRORIST, HUMAN SMUGGLING RING LEADERS, CARTEL BOSSES AMONG BONDI DOJ'S FIRST-MONTH SUCCESSES

"The Department of Justice under Pam Bondi will not waste discretionary funds on DEI passion projects that do not make Americans safer," the official told Fox News Digital. "We will use our money to get criminals off the streets, seize drugs, and in some cases, fund programs that deliver a tangible impact for victims of crime."

BONDI'S DOJ DAY 1 DIRECTIVES: FIGHT WEAPONIZATION OF JUSTICE, ELIMINATE CARTELS, LIFT DEATH PENALTY BAN

Bondi, on her first day at the DOJ, directed officials to ensure all DEI programs at the department were terminated. She also demanded the removal of all references to DEI in training programs — specifically ending the emphasis on race and sex-based criteria, and refocusing hiring and promotion guidelines "solely on merit."

After her first month as attorney general, Bondi told Fox News Digital that the DOJ was "arresting violent terrorists, dismantling cartel networks, and rooting DEI out of American institutions."

"We will continue working day in and day out to deliver on President Trump’s Make America Safe Agenda," Bondi said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.