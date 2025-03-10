Abbey Gate terrorist, human smuggling ring leaders, cartel bosses among Bondi DOJ's first-month successes

Attorney General Pam Bondi spent the first month at the Justice Department arresting ISIS-linked terrorists and violent illegal immigrants, dismantling drug cartels and more, telling Fox News Digital she will "continue working day in and day out to deliver on President Trump’s Make America Safe Agenda."

The Justice Department’s core mission under Bondi’s leadership is focused on fighting violent crime while undertaking key initiatives to protect women’s sports; eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion; and fight antisemitism.

BONDI WARNS THREE STATES TO COMPLY WITH LAW KEEPING BOYS OUT OF GIRLS SPORTS OR FACE LEGAL ACTION

Since taking her oath Feb. 5, under Bondi’s leadership the DOJ has arrested an ISIS-linked criminal in New York who allegedly financially supported ISIS; arrested the ISIS-K attack planner who allegedly orchestrated the attack at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan that led to the death of 13 U.S. service members; and arrested two illegal immigrants accused of running one of the largest human smuggling rings in the United States.

In March, the DOJ also secured custody of 29 defendants from Mexico who are facing charges in districts around the country relating to racketeering, drug-trafficking, murder, illegal use of firearms, money laundering and other crimes in the U.S., including Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who had been wanted for and accused of torturing and murdering a Drug Enforcement Administration agent in 1985. This followed a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and counterparts in the government of Mexico.

"This Department of Justice is arresting violent terrorists, dismantling cartel networks, and rooting DEI out of American institutions," Bondi told Fox News Digital. "We will continue working day in and day out to deliver on President Trump’s Make America Safe Agenda."

Bondi also warned California, Maine and Minnesota to comply with the federal antidiscrimination laws that require them to keep boys out of women’s sports or face legal action.

She also vowed that the DOJ will "hold accountable states and state entities that violate federal law."

The Justice Department also sued Illinois and New York earlier in February for defying federal immigration laws, with Bondi warning others that they "stand ready to sue states and state entities that defy federal antidiscrimination laws."

BONDI'S DOJ DAY 1 DIRECTIVES: FIGHT WEAPONIZATION OF JUSTICE, ELIMINATE CARTELS, LIFT DEATH PENALTY BAN

Meanwhile, earlier in March, ISIS-K member Mohammad Sharifullah — accused of plotting the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing that killed 13 U.S. military members and at least 160 civilians amid the chaotic Biden administration withdrawal from Afghanistan — was extradited to "face American justice," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

"3 and 1/2 years later, justice for our 13," Patel wrote on X.

Sharifullah is charged with providing and conspiring to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and was expected to make his first federal court appearance in Virginia Wednesday.

"This is just the beginning," a Justice Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Attorney General Bondi is completely dedicated in her mission to refocus the Department of Justice on fighting crime, prosecuting dangerous criminals, holding rogue jurisdictions accountable for flouting federal law, and removing DEI from our institutions."

The spokesperson added: "The DOJ has more to come on all those fronts and more."