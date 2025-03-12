Trump says Schumer 'has become a Palestinian': 'He's not Jewish anymore'

President Donald Trump said during a meeting with the Irish prime minister in the Oval Office on Wednesday that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "has become a Palestinian."



"Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. You know, he's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore. He's a Palestinian," Trump said.



Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history. Trump made the remark after a reporter asked him about lowering taxes.



"We are planning to lower taxes. Yeah. If the Democrats behave," Trump said, before condemning outbursts and other disruptive behavior from Democrats during his first address to Congress last week.



Trump particularly took issue with Democrats' behavior when he recognized the mothers of two women murdered by illegal immigrants, as well as when Trump celebrated a boy with cancer becoming an honorary Secret Service agent.



"The only thing they liked is when they heard about the death taking place with Ukraine, that they were happy about," Trump said of Democrats.

"Pocahontas was very happy," Trump said, using his term for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who falsely claimed to be of Native American heritage while considering a Democratic presidential run years ago.



"These people are sick. They don't know what's happening in the real world. The Democrats have to get their act together, and if they don't vote, then what?" Trump said. "You're going to have taxes that are going to go through the roof. You're going to have a very bad time. You're going to have some very bad things happen and people are going to blame the Democrats."

Fox News Digital reached out to Schumer's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.



Trump was asked earlier if a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been scheduled. He declined to comment but championed the negotiations between the U.S. and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Ukraine accepted the terms of a potential ceasefire, and Trump said Wednesday it was now up to Russia whether to accept the terms of the deal.

"We had a great success yesterday. We have a full ceasefire when it, if it kicks in, we have to see, it's up to Russia now. But we've had a good relationship with both parties," Trump said. "People are going to Russia right now as we speak, and hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia. And if we do, I think that would be 80% of the way to getting this horrible bloodbath -- and it's a bloodbath that is taking place over there."



On average, Trump said, between 2,000 and 3,000 young people are being killed in the Ukraine-Russian conflict per week.



"And that's stupid war. That would have never happened if I were president," Trump said, also repeating the claim that the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Israel would never have happened if he were in office.



As far as past conversations with Putin, Trump said, "I've gotten some positive messages, but a positive message means nothing."



"This is a very serious situation. This is a situation that could lead to World War Three, and Biden should have never let it happen," Trump said. "Incompetence allowed this to happen. This shouldn't have happened. October 7th in the Middle East should have never happened with Israel. The horrible, leaving the way they left Afghanistan should have never happened. Inflation should have never happened."