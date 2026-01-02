Elon Musk declares ‘war’ over perceived death threat by Somali TikToker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk gave a strong response to a perceived threat on his life by a Somali TikToker after she said on a livestream, "He [is] about to die."

In a viral livestream posted by a since-deleted account, a Somali TikToker who went by the name "Dowza.z" said in reference to Musk, "I wouldn’t worry too much about him, he about to die."

Though the streamer switched back and forth from speaking in Somali and English, her statement on Musk was said in English. She was discussing Musk’s recent criticisms of Somali-run businesses engaged in rampant fraud in Minnesota.

The comment prompted immediate backlash from conservatives who took the statement as a threat to Musk’s life.

Musk himself appeared to take the statement as a threat, responding to the video in an X post in which he wrote, "Then it is war."

Popular conservative account Libs of TikTok also commented on the clip, saying the FBI "should definitely look into this."

X account DogeDesigner wrote, "Protect Elon Musk at all costs."

Conservative commentator Eric Daugherty wrote, "When fraud is exposed - it's always the fraudsters who yell and complain the loudest. Their THEFT will come to an end."

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee posted on his personal X account, "Deport her immediately," adding, "She shouldn’t be here."

The Trump administration and lawmakers have launched probes into Minnesota's "Feeding Our Future" $250 million fraud scheme that allegedly targeted a children's nutrition program the Department of Agriculture funded and that Minnesota oversaw during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 77 people have been charged in that scheme, which took advantage of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's decision to waive certain Federal Child Nutrition Program requirements.

Likewise, another fraud scheme in the state stems from the Housing Stability Services Program, which offered Medicaid coverage for housing stabilization services in an attempt to help those with disabilities, mental illnesses and substance-use disorders receive housing.

The bulk of those charged are part of Minnesota’s Somali population, prompting Trump to announce in November that he was ending the Temporary Protected Status for Somali migrants in Minnesota that offers protection against deportation.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that it was spearheading a major operation to arrest and remove those involved in the fraud.

Musk has been highly vocal about the fraud being uncovered in Minnesota, repeatedly calling attention to it on his official X account, which has over 230 million followers.

In a post on Saturday, Musk said the fraud scheme going on in Minnesota is "one of many" and that while leading the Department of Government Efficiency under President Donald Trump, his team "found hundreds of fraud schemes."

"There was massive fraud in every government program, especially Federal funds sent as block grants to the states," said Musk.

