New York Republicans call for independent fraud investigation following Minnesota revelations

12 Republican state senators cited 'disturbing reports' of 'sham daycare centers and other illegitimate entities'

By Brie Stimson Fox News
HHS ‘still waiting’ for proof, receipts from Minnesota amid rampant fraud Video

HHS ‘still waiting’ for proof, receipts from Minnesota amid rampant fraud

HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill discusses the agency’s pause on all child care payments to Minnesota amid a widespread daycare fraud scandal on ‘The Story.’

Republican state senators in New York on Friday wrote a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul urging her to launch an independent investigation into possible fraud involving government programs in response to similar allegations in Minnesota.

"We write to you concerning disturbing reports of widespread fraud involving taxpayer dollars in the state of Minnesota, including schemes that reportedly involved sham daycare centers and other illegitimate entities," the letter, signed by 12 Republican state senators, said.

The letter added that the "revelations" in Minnesota "raise serious concerns about the vulnerability of publicly funded programs to abuse."

TRUMP TARGETS MINNESOTA FRAUD ALLEGATIONS, SAYS ‘WE’RE GOING TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF IT’

Kathy Hochul speaking

Republican state senators in New York on Friday wrote a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul urging her to launch an independent investigation into possible fraud involving government programs following similar allegations in Minnesota. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

The senators urged Hochul to "immediately retain an independent private professional services firm to conduct a comprehensive audit of comparable programs in New York State."

MINNESOTA FRAUD COMMITTEE CHAIR CLAIMS WALZ 'TURNED A BLIND EYE' TO FRAUD WARNINGS FOR YEARS

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler

The Small Business Administration announced the suspension of nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers after identifying hundreds of millions of dollars in suspected pandemic loan fraud this week.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Small Business Administration announced Thursday that it had suspended 6,900 Minnesota borrowers after uncovering what it says is widespread suspected fraud in the state.

