New York Republicans call for independent fraud investigation following Minnesota revelations

Republican state senators in New York on Friday wrote a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul urging her to launch an independent investigation into possible fraud involving government programs in response to similar allegations in Minnesota.

"We write to you concerning disturbing reports of widespread fraud involving taxpayer dollars in the state of Minnesota, including schemes that reportedly involved sham daycare centers and other illegitimate entities," the letter, signed by 12 Republican state senators, said.

The letter added that the "revelations" in Minnesota "raise serious concerns about the vulnerability of publicly funded programs to abuse."

The senators urged Hochul to "immediately retain an independent private professional services firm to conduct a comprehensive audit of comparable programs in New York State."

The Small Business Administration announced Thursday that it had suspended 6,900 Minnesota borrowers after uncovering what it says is widespread suspected fraud in the state.