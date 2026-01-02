Swalwell threatens to revoke driver's licenses of masked ICE agents operating in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California., on Wednesday promised to revoke the driver's license of federal immigration agents who wear masks.

Swalwell, who is running for governor, appeared on MS NOW where he was asked about what he brings to the table as leader of the state.

In response, Swalwell said one of the governor's duties is to protect the state's most vulnerable populations.

"If the president is going to send ICE agents to chase immigrants through the fields where they work, what I'm going to is make them take off their masks and show their faces, that they show their identification, and if they commit crimes, that they're going to be charged with crimes," he said.

"If the governor has the ability to issue driver’s licenses to people in California, if you’re going to wear a mask and not identify yourself, you’re not going to be eligible to drive a vehicle in California," Swalwell added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security.

A California law banning ICE officers from wearing masks while conducting operations was supposed to go into effect on Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security has vowed not to comply with the measure and the Trump administration is suing the state over the issue. The law is on hold and a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Critics of the immigration operations argue that masked agents pose a danger to communities and could result in brutal law enforcement tactics while failing to hold authorities accountable.

Federal authorities have said that ICE and other immigration officers have faced death threats, as well as their families, and doxxing.

On Friday, Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said the state doesn't have the authority to regulate federal authorities.

"In the meantime, California has agreed to put the law on hold and not enforce its unconstitutional mask ban, which is designed to allow radical leftists to dox federal agents enforcing immigration laws," he wrote on X.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department, criticized Salwell over his remarks.

"What’s even dumber about this is that Swalwell has a law degree and he even once made a living as a prosecutor," she wrote on X. "He knows about federal supremacy and that it is not possible for a state prosecutor to do any of the things he is promising. Oh, and he won’t ever be governor, either."