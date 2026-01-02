Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

California

Swalwell threatens to revoke driver's licenses of masked ICE agents operating in California

The California gubernatorial candidate said federal immigration officers who wear masks won't be eligible to drive in state

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
California becomes first state to ban ICE agents from wearing masks Video

California becomes first state to ban ICE agents from wearing masks

The 'Outnumbered' panel discusses why Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting backlash for his decision to sign a bill outlawing ICE agents from wearing masks.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California., on Wednesday promised to revoke the driver's license of federal immigration agents who wear masks. 

Swalwell, who is running for governor, appeared on MS NOW where he was asked about what he brings to the table as leader of the state. 

In response, Swalwell said one of the governor's duties is to protect the state's most vulnerable populations. 

WAVE OF CAR ATTACKS ON ICE AGENTS FOLLOWS INCENDIARY RHETORIC FROM TARGET-CITY LEADERS

Representative Eric Swalwell at Fox News Studio

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., was mocked on X this week after posting a video of himself lifting weights while trashing Republicans. (Getty)

"If the president is going to send ICE agents to chase immigrants through the fields where they work, what I'm going to is make them take off their masks and show their faces, that they show their identification, and if they commit crimes, that they're going to be charged with crimes," he said. 

"If the governor has the ability to issue driver’s licenses to people in California, if you’re going to wear a mask and not identify yourself, you’re not going to be eligible to drive a vehicle in California," Swalwell added.  

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security. 

A California law banning ICE officers from wearing masks while conducting operations was supposed to go into effect on Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security has vowed not to comply with the measure and the Trump administration is suing the state over the issue. The law is on hold and a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12. 

NEWSOM ON COURTROOM COLLISION COURSE WITH TRUMP OVER ICE MASK BAN

Masked ICE agents in California

Residents confront federal agents and Border Patrol agents over their presence in their neighborhood on Atlantic Blvd. in the Los Angeles suburb of Bell. California last year passed a law banning authorities from wearing masks.  (Getty Images)

Critics of the immigration operations argue that masked agents pose a danger to communities and could result in brutal law enforcement tactics while failing to hold authorities accountable. 

Federal authorities have said that ICE and other immigration officers have faced death threats, as well as their families, and doxxing. 

On Friday, Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said the state doesn't have the authority to regulate federal authorities. 

"In the meantime, California has agreed to put the law on hold and not enforce its unconstitutional mask ban, which is designed to allow radical leftists to dox federal agents enforcing immigration laws," he wrote on X. 

Harmeet K. Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department, criticized Salwell over his remarks. 

Anti-ICE protesters holds a sign

Masked agents have detained immigrants, and in some cases, U.S. citizens, at court houses for immediate detention and deportation.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What’s even dumber about this is that Swalwell has a law degree and he even once made a living as a prosecutor," she wrote on X. "He knows about federal supremacy and that it is not possible for a state prosecutor to do any of the things he is promising. Oh, and he won’t ever be governor, either."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue