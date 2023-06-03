Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

Trump congratulates Kim Jong Un on North Korean election to WHO executive board

Trump met with Kim Jong Un at the border of South Korea and North Korea in 2019

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Trump dishes on relationship with 'rocket man' Kim Jong Un Video

Trump dishes on relationship with 'rocket man' Kim Jong Un

Former President Donald Trump discusses his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the United States’ relationship with Russia and North Korea under President Biden on 'Life Liberty & Levin.'

Former President Donald Trump celebrated North Korea's appointment to the World Health Organization.

Trump made the remarks on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social on Friday afternoon.

"Congratulations to Kim Jung [sic] Un!" Trump wrote in the message.

Trump linked his message to an article from American Greatness about the North Korean official recently elected to the executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO).

NORTH KOREA ELECTED TO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION EXECUTIVE BOARD

Trump shaking Kim Jong Un's hand

Trump and Kim shake hands during their 2019 meeting. (AP/KCNA) (AP/KCNA)

The North Korean Ministry of Public Health's Dr. Jong Min Pak has been seated on the WHO's executive board with a term set to last until 2026.

SOUTH KOREA DEPLOYING SHIPS, DIVERS TO CONTINUE SALVAGING FAILED NORTH KOREAN ROCKET

The World Health Organisation

The World Health Organization (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo)

The communist state's new position on the board allows them say in determining the organization's agenda and policy prescriptions.

The decision sparked immediate criticism from the government of neighboring South Korea, which pointed to North Korea's history of ignoring policies put forward by the WHO and its parent organization, the United Nations.

LEADERS OF EUROPEAN UNION, SOUTH KOREA AGREE TO INCREASE PRESSURE ON RUSSIA, CONDEMN NORTH KOREA MISSILE TESTS

Trump became the first sitting US President to meet with a dictator of North Korea when he shook hands with Kim Jong Un in 2019.

"It started off rough, remember that? I was saying ‘little rocket man’ and he was saying ‘I've got a red button on my desk, and I’m willing to use it,'" Trump recalled in an April 2023 interview.

"And then all of a sudden we get a call — they want to meet," he added. "We would have had that whole situation straightened out shortly after the beginning of my second term."

Trump and Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump, left, meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Hanoi.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The World Health Organization serves as a specialized agency of the United Nations, falling under the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Group. 

The organization was created in 1948 in conjunction with the U.N.'s creation and is given a broad mandate as the international governing body monitoring public health risks and overseeing responses to emergencies. 

Headquartered out of Geneva, the WHO has 194 member states and operates on an annual budget of about $2.1 billion.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics