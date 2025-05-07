Trump announces MAHA advocate Casey Means will be new surgeon general nominee

President Donald Trump revealed a new pick for surgeon general on Wednesday, saying he will now nominate Dr. Casey Means for the job.

"Casey has impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans," Trump said late Wednesday afternoon in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. "Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History."

Means, a vocal "Make America Healthy Again" proponent, played a big role in helping shape the administration's agenda surrounding health, alongside her brother, Calley Means.

Calley Means has been tapped by the administration to serve as a special advisor to Secretary Kennedy.

Trump previously announced he would nominate Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a former Fox News contributor, to be surgeon general.

It's unclear why Nesheiwat's nomination was pulled. Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for more information.

Trump added in his post that Secretary Kennedy "looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS."

Meanwhile, in a follow-up post on X, Nesheiwat also said she was "looking forward" to continuing to support Trump while working closely with Secretary Kennedy "in a senior policy role."

"My focus continues to be on improving the health and well-being of all Americans, and that mission hasn’t changed," Nesheiwat concluded in her public social media remarks.

This is a developing story.