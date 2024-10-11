Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump campaign seeks increased security as election draws near, including military aircraft amid Iran threats

Temporary airspace restrictions on the campaign trail and motorcade drivers with tactical experience among the asks

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published
close
Trump team requesting increased security Video

Trump team requesting increased security

Fox News congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie reports on how former President Trump requested increased security from the Biden administration over death threats from Iran on ‘Special Report.’

The campaign for former President Trump has asked the White House for enhanced Secret Service security amid safety concerns in the final stages of the election, citing threats from Iran, Fox News has learned.

On Friday, President Biden was asked about the request by the GOP nominee for enhanced security protocols. 

"As long as you don't ask for F-15s. Well, look, I've told them to give him every, every single thing he needs as if he were a sitting president," Biden said. "If it's within that category. That's fine."

The Trump campaign cited serious threats from Iran for extra protection. It asked for temporary airspace restrictions on the campaign trail, motorcade drivers with tactical experience and vehicles like the "Beast", the bullet-proof vehicle used by for Biden

TRUMP BRIEFED ON ‘REAL AND SPECIFIC THREATS' FROM IRAN TO ASSASSINATE HIM, CAMPAIGN SAYS

Trump in Colorado

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center on Friday in Aurora, Colo., Friday. His campaign has asked for increased security in the final weeks of the election.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Rowe warning that Iran was actively trying to kill Trump. 

Waltz asked that various aircraft, including military aircraft with defense capabilities, be provided for Trump in case of a missile attack, as well as a C-17 or C-40. 

The requests came following two failed assassination attempts on Trump within weeks of each other. 

IRAN'S LEADER TO ADDRESS UN AMID THREATS OF ASSASSINATIONS AGAINST US POLITICIANS, ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Trump after his assassination attempt

Former President Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents after getting shot while on stage during a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pa., July 13.  (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

Last month, Trump talked of a potential Iranian assassination threat against him. 

Tehran’s potential assassination plot was detailed in FBI documents that Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, showing other potential targets included Biden and former presidential candidate Nikki Haley, along with other "politicians, military people or bureaucrats."

At one point, Trump was briefed about "real and specific threats" from Iran to assassinate him, the campaign said last month. 

Trump in Aurora, Colorado rally

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colo., Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran’s aim to assassinate Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, is part of the Islamic Republic’s efforts to "destabilize and sow chaos in the United States," Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a press release at the time. 

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics