Trump campaign frames election is 'complete contrast' against Harris record

The 2024 presidential race is a "complete contrast campaign" pitting former President Trump’s record against Vice President Kamala Harris’, senior Trump campaign officials said Thursday, while stressing that the new Democrat ticket is "dangerously liberal," but that "the fundamentals of the race are the same."

"Democrats say, ‘We can’t go back,’ but many Americans like the idea of no inflation, affordable food and gas, and low mortgage rates," a Trump campaign official said. "Hire Trump, Fire Kamala."

The campaign official said Trump is the "change" and Harris is the "status quo."

The Trump campaign said Harris is going to make an effort to separate herself from Biden.

"We’re in a suspended reality for a few weeks," an official said. "It is like Harris has never met Joe Biden and like she has no responsibility for what happened in the administration. But that is not what the voters think."

The official added: "But nothing has changed. The fundamentals of the race are the same."

The campaign also blasted Harris’ pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, saying he "reinforces the narrative that Harris is a dangerous liberal."

"When they start talking about ‘equal outcomes,’ they are essentially talking about communism," a campaign official said.

Meanwhile, as the campaign turns into the general election cycle, former President Trump is focused on continuing his efforts to persuade new voters in battleground states—specifically by delivering messages that present the contrasting records and policy stances between Trump and Harris.

Trump campaign officials said they are focused on advertising, direct mail, texting and calling new and traditional Republican voters and more.

The Trump campaign said that it has made more than 150 million direct voter contacts with prospective voters so far and has mobilized through its "Trump Force 47" effort.

Fox News Digital first broke the campaign’s "Trump Force 47" grassroots effort to recruit new voters.

The program, which the campaign says is focused on mobilizing "highly targeted voters in critical precincts across the battleground states and districts," has already engaged tens of thousands of volunteers.

"Trump Force 47 is highly effective, because it takes traditional voter contact tactics a step further by equipping voters with the skills to persuade their neighbors to vote for President Trump," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital last month.

The campaign told Fox News Digital that "Trump Force 47" builds on its early-state primary strategy of organizing volunteers at the precinct level, where each volunteer works to attract several specifically targeted voters.

The "Trump Force 47" website says it is "the official army of volunteer neighborhood organizers working together to defeat Kamala Harris and the far-left liberal democrats."

Potential volunteers can sign up to target voter outreach in their own neighborhoods, call targeted voters, sign up for poll watching, be a "Trump Captain; host a "Trump House Party," or deliver yard signs to neighbors.

The Trump campaign said that economic concerns and the border are the issues that drive voters.

"They are far more sour on the economy," an official said. "They are more pessimistic about their overall personal finances."

As for campaign cash, a senior campaign official said the former president has $327 million cash-on-hand.

"We never thought we’d have more than Democrats, but we have enough to do what we need to do," a campaign official said, adding that they "imagine the Harris honeymoon ends soon."