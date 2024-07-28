Piers Morgan says Kamala Harris will make history if elected as 'literally' the most far-left senator

Kamala Harris made history as the most far-left American senator, according to British journalist Piers Morgan, and that title could lead her to do the same if elected president this November.

"She's getting a[n] amazing honeymoon, and it's going to last about a week. Then reality will kick in, and Donald Trump will start going very hard, as he already is, about her record, and her record is she's literally probably the most far-left senator in modern American history," Morgan said, sitting down with a panel on "Fox News Saturday Night" this weekend.

Vice President Harris, who served as one of California's senators before becoming second-in-command, is slated to become the Democratic nominee after President Biden announced last Sunday that he would not seek re-election amid fellow party members' calls that he step down.

Biden threw his support behind Harris shortly thereafter.

Other prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, have endorsed Harris as well.

Less than 36 hours after Biden suspended his re-election campaign, Harris announced in a social media post that she had locked up the party's nomination, pointing to support from a majority of the 4,000 delegates slated to head to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

Morgan, elaborating on the support Harris is amassing from the left side of the aisle, quipped, "The analogy I would give you [about Democrats supporting Harris] is, if you were on the Titanic, which the Democrats were with Biden, and he's hit the iceberg, and it's going down, and the last lifeboat has just disappeared… into the moonlight, you will take any vessel you can see."

"What chance do you have of actually getting to land? You'll just jump on anything, and that's where we are."

Morgan also accused Democrats of mixed-messaging concerning support for Harris.

"This is quite amusing to me because, on the one hand, you have the Democrats shouting at Republicans, 'Don't you dare make this about her skin color or her gender and, on the other hand, they're saying, if you don't vote for the Black woman, you are a racist, misogynist," he told Fox News' Jimmy Failla.

