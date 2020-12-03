Trump campaign, RNC raise $207.5 million since Election Day

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, their joint-fundraising committees and President Trump’s new PAC Save America have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, Fox News has learned.

Fox News has also learned that the entities, which include the campaign, the RNC, Trump Victory, and Trump Make America Great Again Committee, will file with the Federal Election Commission Thursday for the reporting period of Oct. 15 to Nov. 23, when they raised a total of $495 million.

The Save America PAC was formed just after Election Day, and its fundraising is not included in that total of $495 million.

A source close to the president told Fox News that the massive $207.5 million raised since Election Day "reaffirms that POTUS is the big dog in the Republican Party."

The source added that the numbers are still being done jointly with the RNC, showing that "joint partnership remains strong."

“These tremendous fundraising numbers show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party, and that his supporters are dedicated to fighting for the rightful, legal outcome of the 2020 general election,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told Fox News.

“It also positions President Trump to continue leading the fight to clean up our corrupt elections process in so many areas around the country, and to build on gains from the 2020 elections so we can take back the House and build on our Senate majority in 2022,” Stepien added.

The massive post-Election Day fundraising came amid legal challenges mounted by the Trump campaign in key battleground states across the nation, where President-elect Joe Biden led by a razor-thin margin.

The Trump campaign has been alleging a widespread conspiracy to dump millions of illegal votes into the system, but has not provided substantial evidence to support those claims.

The campaign’s legal effort, led by Rudy Giuliani, has, in large part, been focused on Republican poll watchers being blocked from viewing vote counting at polling sites in some locations. Those claims have been dismissed even by Republican-appointed judges, who have said the cases lack evidence.

Election officials in many of those states have certified Biden’s victory.

The president, this week, despite refusing to concede to Biden, hinted that he may launch a 2024 campaign to return to the White House.

"It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," the president told supporters on Tuesday night at a White House holiday party for members of the Republican National Committee. Two GOP sources who attended the function confirmed the president's comments to Fox News.

Until now, Trump has remained quiet about the possibility of running to reclaim the White House in 2024. "I don't want to talk to 2024 yet," the president told reporters on Thanksgiving.

But behind closed doors, Trump has told advisers that he wants to run again in four years and could potentially announce his bid before or even during Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, sources told Fox News.

The Save America PAC allows Trump to continue to fundraise and maintain his hold on the Republican Party even after he departs the White House.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News last month that “the president always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud.”

Meanwhile, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News that “the American people know what’s at stake.”

“Thanks to our incredible supporters, we’ve been fighting tooth and nail to uphold election integrity across the country and defend our Senate Republicans in Georgia,” McDaniel said. “We are investing millions to push back against the Democrats’ unprecedented power grab and drive a massive Get Out The Vote operation in the Peach State.”

She added: “The work we are doing today is critical to ensuring a better tomorrow for all Americans.”

McDaniel and Trump are slated to campaign in Georgia on Saturday for GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs.

Fox News reported earlier this week that the RNC had committed to spending at least $20 million in Georgia in support of Perdue and Loeffler.

The current balance of power for the next Senate coming out of this month’s elections is 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. That means Democrats must win both of Georgia’s runoff elections to make it a 50-50 Senate. If that occurs, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote, giving her party a razor-thin majority in the upper chamber.

In Georgia, state law dictates a runoff if no candidate reaches 50% of the vote. Last month, GOP Sen. David Perdue narrowly missed avoiding a runoff, winning 49.75% of the vote. His Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff trailed by roughly 87,000 votes.

In the other race, appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler captured nearly 26% of the vote in a whopping 20-candidate special election to fill the final two years of the term of former GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson. The Democratic candidate in the runoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock, won nearly 33% of the vote in the first round.

Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr said this week that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told The Associated Press.

Fox News’ John Roberts and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.