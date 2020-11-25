Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn tests positive for coronavirus

Epshteyn attended a news conference with Rudy Giuliani in Washington last week

By David Aaro | Fox News
Boris Epshteyn, a campaign adviser to President Trump, announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter. "I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing."

Epshteyn served as strategic adviser to the Trump 2020 Campaign after being an adviser to Trump's 2016 campaign as well.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN US MAY BE 8 TIMES HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, CDC WARNS

Trump 2020 Campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn. (Reuters)

He attended a news conference last Thursday, where he stood alongside Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, legal adviser Jenna Ellis and lawyer Sidney Powell, the Hill reported. 

The conference saw members of Trump's legal team allege that the election was fraudulent and that the president won in a "landslide." 

MORE THAN 100,000 DEATHS LINKED TO CORONAVIRUS AT LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, who works at the White House, was also in attendance and he announced a day later that he had tested positive.

Epshteyn also attended a radio interview taping with Rudy Giuliani earlier this week.

Trump canceled a planned trip to Gettysburg, Pa., on Wednesday after Epshteyn announced he tested positive. Giuliani still made an appearance at the event, which was organized by Pennsylvania Republicans in Gettysburg, and discussed election issues in the state, reports said. 

In addition to his advisory roles, Epshteyn served a brief stint as a White House communications aide and worked for Sinclair Broadcasting, The Hill reported

The Associated Press contributed to this report

