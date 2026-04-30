Trump calls Sen. Bill Cassidy 'very disloyal' and urges Louisiana voters to replace him over nominee fight

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President Trump accused Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on Thursday of being "very disloyal" and playing "political games" over his opposition to the confirmation of the commander-in-chief's second Surgeon General nominee.

The President concluded his remarks by urging voters to replace the Louisiana Republican. In a Truth Social post, Trump assailed Cassidy over the failure to secure Casey Means' confirmation.

"For months, Senator Bill Cassidy (of the GREAT State of Louisiana!), a very disloyal person whose ‘TRUMP’ Endorsement got him elected, but later voted to impeach ‘President Trump’ on what has now proven to be a total Hoax and Scam, has stood in the way of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Nominee, Casey Means, for the important position of U.S. Surgeon General," Trump wrote.

He described Means as a "strong MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Warrior" who "will continue to fight for MAHA on the many important health issues facing our Country."

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Means' brother, Calley Means, who serves as a White House advisor, also blamed Cassidy for the failed nomination.

"Bill Cassidy is a mindless avatar for his donors and a blind defender of the status quo system that is profiting from American sickness," he wrote on X. "At every turn during Casey’s confirmation, Bill Cassidy worked to delay her and smear her. For several months last year, Bill Cassidy knew Casey’s due date. He demanded to schedule her hearing on her due date, and at the last minute scheduled it two days later."

"He could have scheduled it weeks before," he added. "Casey ended up having her baby the hour her first hearing was scheduled."

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In a subsequent post, Trump announced the nomination of Nicole Saphier, a former Fox News Channel contributor. He called her "a STAR physician" who has spent her career guiding women through breast cancer diagnoses while "tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention for both men and women."

Trump further urged voters to replace Cassidy, who faces primary challenges from Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming and Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La.

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Means had previously appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, which Cassidy chairs. During the proceeding, Cassidy raised concerns regarding her views on vaccinations.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Cassidy's office for comment.