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Health Care in Politics

Trump calls Sen. Bill Cassidy 'very disloyal' and urges Louisiana voters to replace him over nominee fight

Trump nominated Nicole Saphier to replace Casey Means and called her 'a STAR physician'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Trump taps Dr. Nicole Saphier as surgeon general Video

Trump taps Dr. Nicole Saphier as surgeon general

President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Dr. Nicole Saphier to be the next surgeon general after his former nominee, Dr. Casey Means, faced pushback from the Senate.

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President Trump accused Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on Thursday of being "very disloyal" and playing "political games" over his opposition to the confirmation of the commander-in-chief's second Surgeon General nominee.

The President concluded his remarks by urging voters to replace the Louisiana Republican. In a Truth Social post, Trump assailed Cassidy over the failure to secure Casey Means' confirmation.

"For months, Senator Bill Cassidy (of the GREAT State of Louisiana!), a very disloyal person whose ‘TRUMP’ Endorsement got him elected, but later voted to impeach ‘President Trump’ on what has now proven to be a total Hoax and Scam, has stood in the way of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Nominee, Casey Means, for the important position of U.S. Surgeon General," Trump wrote.

He described Means as a "strong MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Warrior" who "will continue to fight for MAHA on the many important health issues facing our Country."

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Dr. Casey Means speaking at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Casey Means appears at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 25, 2026. She is the nominee for medical director in the Regular Corps of the Public Health Service and U.S. surgeon general. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Means' brother, Calley Means, who serves as a White House advisor, also blamed Cassidy for the failed nomination.

"Bill Cassidy is a mindless avatar for his donors and a blind defender of the status quo system that is profiting from American sickness," he wrote on X. "At every turn during Casey’s confirmation, Bill Cassidy worked to delay her and smear her. For several months last year, Bill Cassidy knew Casey’s due date. He demanded to schedule her hearing on her due date, and at the last minute scheduled it two days later."

"He could have scheduled it weeks before," he added. "Casey ended up having her baby the hour her first hearing was scheduled."

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Senator Bill Cassidy holding his head during a Senate committee hearing in Washington

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., holds his head as Dr. Casey Means testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Surgeon General on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 25, 2026. Trump heavily criticized Cassidy over the failure of Means to secure Senate confirmation. (Tom Brenner/AP)

In a subsequent post, Trump announced the nomination of Nicole Saphier, a former Fox News Channel contributor. He called her "a STAR physician" who has spent her career guiding women through breast cancer diagnoses while "tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention for both men and women."

Trump further urged voters to replace Cassidy, who faces primary challenges from Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming and Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La.

President Donald Trump standing next to surgeon general nominee Dr. Casey Means

President Donald Trump announced Dr. Casey Means as his nominee for surgeon general. (Getty Images/AP Newsroom)

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Means had previously appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, which Cassidy chairs. During the proceeding, Cassidy raised concerns regarding her views on vaccinations.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Cassidy's office for comment.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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