Trump calls for debates with Biden 'anytime, anywhere, anyplace'

Former President Trump is calling for debates between himself and President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 general election, saying he is willing to participate "anytime, anywhere, anyplace."

Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner and presumptive nominee, posted his offer on his Truth Social Wednesday afternoon — just hours after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, his last-standing Republican opponent, suspended her campaign.

"It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People," Trump posted Wednesday. "Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD)."

"I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

The Republican National Committee in 2022 unanimously voted to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The RNC clarified that it is not moving away from the presidential debate format, but is rather objecting to the CPD's control over the process. The CPD has organized presidential and vice presidential debates for more than 30 years.

"Debates are an important part of the democratic process, and the RNC is committed to free and fair debates," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement at the time. "The Commission on Presidential Debates is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage."

The RNC, at the time, also added that a majority of the CPD's board members had publicly disparaged former President Donald Trump prior to the 2020 debates.

As for whether Biden would participate in debates against Trump, his re-election campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden would debate Trump, but she did not directly respond.

"That's something for the campaign to speak to," Jean-Pierre said.