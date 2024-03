Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Donald Trump reacted to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s suspension of her campaign by inviting her supporters "to join the greatest movement in the history of our nation," while stressing that President Biden "is the enemy."

Haley suspended her campaign Wednesday morning after Trump was victorious in nearly all Super Tuesday primary contests.

"Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record-setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries," Trump posted on his Truth Social. "Much of her money came from Radical Left Democrats, as did many of her voters, almost 50% according to the polls."

Trump, prior to Haley dropping out, said "at this point, I hope she stays in the ‘race’ and fights it out until the end!"

"I’d like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation," he said.

"BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY," he continued. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Haley, upon suspending her campaign, did not endorse Trump. Instead, she said it is "now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that."

"At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away," Haley said. "And our conservative cause badly needs more people. This is now his time for choosing."

Shortly after Haley's speech, the Republican National Committee congratulated Trump.

"Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump on his huge primary victory! I’d also like to congratulate Nikki Haley for running a hard-fought campaign and becoming the first woman to win a Republican presidential primary contest," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. "President Trump once delivered a booming economy, secure border, energy independence, and America’s strength on the world stage, the exact opposite of the chaos created by Joe Biden."

She added: "Republican voters have spoken loud and clear with historically large margins and we are more united than ever to beat Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot in November."

And despite Trump's invitation to Haley supporters, President Biden claimed he's not actually interested in those voters, and instead, welcomed them to his campaign.

"Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign," Biden said. "I know there is a lot we won’t agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to America’s adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground."

Biden added: "We all know this is no ordinary election. And the stakes for America couldn’t be higher. I know that Democrats and Republicans and Independents disagree on many issues and hold strong convictions. That’s a good thing. That’s what America stands for. But I also know this: what unites Democrats and Republicans and Independents is a love for America."