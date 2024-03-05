Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump reacts to Super Tuesday victories: 'Rarely has politics seen anything quite like this'

Trump has dominated Super Tuesday primary contests against rival Nikki Haley

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump addresses supporters on Super Tuesday at his election headquarters Video

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump addresses supporters on Super Tuesday at his election headquarters

The former president reacts to Super Tuesday results in Palm Beach, Florida.

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump, reacting to Super Tuesday primary victories, told Fox News Digital that it is a "great evening," and that it is his "honor to represent not just the Republican Party but our country in leading it back to health and prosperity." 

Trump, the GOP frontrunner, won Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, Massachusetts, Colorado, Maine, Alabama, Arkansas, and Minnesota by 9:45 p.m. ET Tuesday night. 

TRUMP, BIDEN SWEEPING SUPER TUESDAY, NIKKI HALEY TRAILING BEHIND ON ELECTION NIGHT

Donald Trump smiling lips closed

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally March 2, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. Sixteen states, including Virginia, voted during Super Tuesday on March 5. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"It is a great evening," Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview after races were called in his favor in 11 states, and while awaiting race calls and polls closing in others. 

"Rarely has politics seen anything quite like this," he said. 

Trump added: "It is my honor to represent not just the Republican Party but our country in leading it back to health and prosperity." 

Trump's reaction came after 11 states were called. The Fox News Decision Desk is still awaiting race calls in Vermont, and poll closures in Alaska, Utah, and California. 

TRUMP SAYS SUPREME COURT RULING IN COLORADO CASE IS 'UNIFYING AND INSPIRATIONAL'

Trump's major Super Tuesday primary victories come after he dominated the Iowa caucuses, left New Hampshire with a commanding victory, swept caucuses in Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, won South Carolina with a "bigger win" than he anticipated, and won Michigan. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump won Missouri, Idaho, and Michigan over the weekend, and North Dakota Monday.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics