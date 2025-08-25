Ukrainian woman who fled war stabbed to death at Charlotte light rail station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian woman who came to the U.S. to escape war in her native country was stabbed to death in Charlotte on Friday, police said.

The victim was identified by authorities as 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska.

As news of her tragic death spread, a GoFundMe campaign was also launched to help Zarutska's relatives cope and has so far raised over $12,000.

"Dear friends, our Valeria has suffered a terrible tragedy," the fundraiser reads.

WOMAN GUNNED DOWN IN 'SAFE' DC NEIGHBORHOOD AS TRUMP LAUNCHES FEDERAL POLICE TAKEOVER

"Yesterday, her niece Ira, who was 22 years old, was killed. Ira had recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning. Tragically, her life was cut short far too soon. This is an irreparable loss for her family."

The fundraiser, reportedly created on behalf of Zarutska’s Ukrainian aunt Valeria, has also drawn support from the local community.

Organizers said any donations or shares of the campaign "will mean so much."

The killing happened at the busy East/West Boulevard light rail station near Camden Road in South End.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Zarutska was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived and found her, she died at the scene.

An image showed police tape around the platform and a train at the East/West Boulevard rail station.

MASS SHOOTING IN BALTIMORE LEAVES 6 PEOPLE WOUNDED, INCLUDING 5-YEAR-OLD: POLICE

Decarlos Brown, 34, was arrested shortly after the incident and hospitalized before being charged with first-degree murder. Police have not released details about what led to the stabbing.

Court records, obtained by The New York Post, show Brown has a history of arrests dating back to 2011, including charges of felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats. Most charges were later dropped.

Zarutska’s death has renewed calls for action on public safety in Charlotte. Members of the Charlotte City Council expressed concern Monday about violence on the city’s transit system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a council meeting, member Dimple Ajmera asked "to provide immediate steps that are being taken to ensure the safety of our riders and operators and to restore confidence in our system."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.