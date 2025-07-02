Trump heads to the heartland to kick off a year celebrating America's independence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a patriotic speech in Iowa to kick off not only the 4th of July weekend, but also a year of celebrations focused on the U.S.' 250 years of independence.

America250, a bipartisan commission of private citizens and lawmakers planning celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, announced in June that Trump was slated to travel to the Iowa State Fairgrounds on July 3 for a patriotic event.

"This special event serves as the magnificent start of a dynamic, year-long commemoration across our beautiful country, unveiling a vision for a renewed commitment to America's future," Monica Crowley, the principal media representative for America250 , said in a press release previewing the event in June.

Trump confirmed on Tuesday he would head to Des Moines on Thursday evening for a "very special event."

"I am thrilled to announce that I will be traveling to one of my favorite places in the World, beautiful Iowa, on Thursday, July 3rd, to kick off the very beginning of our exciting Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary!" Trump posted to Truth Social Tuesday afternoon.

"Iowa voted for me THREE TIMES, because they love my Policies for our Wonderful Farmers and Small Businesses, and they LOVE AMERICA! This will be a very special event, honoring our Great Country, and our Brave Heroes who fought to keep us FREE," he continued, and included a link for people to RSVP. "I’ll also tell you some of the GREAT things I’ve already done on Trade, especially as it relates to Farmers. You are going to be very happy with what I say – Should be a BIG Crowd!"

The celebration comes after Trump held a military parade honoring the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary on June 14, which included tanks chugging down the streets of Washington, D.C., military flyovers and a grand fireworks display over the National Mall. The parade was held on Flag Day, which also marked Trump's 79th birthday.

"Every other country celebrates their victories," Trump said during the parade last month. "It's about time America did too – that's what we're doing tonight."

"As we celebrate tonight, we also think of the hundreds of thousands of Army soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for our nation and selflessly laid down their lives in every war, from the revolution to the war on terror, to the Gold Star families with us today," he said.

Other patriotic events are already on America250's schedule as a year of celebration kicks off on July 3, including an ongoing Department of Transportation’s Great American Road Trip initiative, which encourages Americans to explore the nation’s highways and byways, as well as a 4th of July celebration at President George Washington's Mount Vernon, and historical battle reenactments.

"This momentous gathering in the heartland signals the beginning of an extraordinary year ahead – one where America250 will unite our nation through events in every state and territory, culminating in the most monumental celebration our Country has ever known," America250 said of Trump's visit on Thursday.