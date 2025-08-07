Sen. Tim Scott outlines importance of faith in everyday American life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., spoke with Fox News Digital about his latest book "One Nation Always Under God," and talked about why prayer and faith are necessary to achieve "extraordinary accomplishments" in life and in the U.S.

The former presidential candidate has long been outspoken about his Christian faith, his commitment to the church, and his personal mission to spread the word of God to those around him.

"The ordinary person can have extraordinary accomplishments as they pray about it, and they act consistent with their faith," Scott told Fox News Digital. "Whether it's the story of Norman Burlog or Dorothea Dix, these are stories of ordinary individuals who had an extraordinary impact, not only here in America, but around the world because they felt called by the Lord. One nation, always under God."

TIM SCOTT PRESSED ON CBS ABOUT HOW HE CAN 'RECONCILE' HIS CHRISTIAN FAITH WITH SUPPORTING TRUMP

The South Carolina native said he works to implement faith into his goals and accomplishments in Congress. His beliefs are openly acknowledged by his colleagues in the House and the Senate, and it was even once rumored he would retire his seat to pursue becoming a pastor, though Scott told Fox he thinks his faith is better served fighting for Americans in Congress.

As the Senate Banking Committee chairman , he wields a powerful gavel that impacts the American economy, and made clear his wish that faith plays a bigger role in American beliefs about hard work and discourse.

"I'd love to see the Lord do remarkable things throughout this country, especially for those who feel like they're on the wrong side of fair," Scott told Fox. "The Bible teaches us that, paraphrasing of course, the harder you work, the luckier you get, which basically means if you put your shoulder to the grindstone, really good things happen."

PRO-LIFE GROUP CELEBRATES 'VICTORY' AFTER LOUISIANA'S LAST PLANNED PARENTHOOD CLINICS SHUTTER

"One of the most important parts of America is this notion of freedom and liberty," Scott added. "That means that we have the right and the responsibility to make the best decisions for ourselves eternally and while we're here. That means taking responsibility for making the best path for yourself."

Scott's message comes as statistics show a significant decline in religious affiliation in the U.S. A Gallup poll showed that weekly church attendance declined from 34% in 1992 to 16% in 2019.

Despite church attendance declining, the Pew Research Center estimates roughly 62% of Americans still identify as Christians, though that number has been on a downward trend in recent years.

HALL OF FAMER JARED ALLEN PUTS FAMILY ABOVE FOOTBALL SUCCESS IN HEARTFELT CANTON SPEECH

Political ideologies have also shifted alongside religious views in the U.S. Socialist beliefs have risen in the U.S. and propped up candidates like Zohran Mamdani , the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor. Scott says this rise in the radical political party and ideology "corrodes the soul."

"Being promised something as a guarantee when it hasn't ever worked anywhere is a bad strategy for progress," Scott told Fox. "The way we combat that is to break down and make it simple."

"Free markets and capitalism have freed more people from poverty than any other objective and plan we've known in history," the South Carolina senator continued. " Socialism has put more people in poverty than any other plan we've seen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott's new book focuses on these principles, while also telling the story of the hardships he faced coming up through poverty to become one of the most prominent members of the United States Senate .

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston Sarah Freeman with Fox News also contributed to this report.