Trump to speak at Museum of the Bible on religious liberty in education

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Monday at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., during a high-profile hearing on religious liberty in education, a White House official confirmed to Fox News.

The speech coincides with the second meeting of the Religious Liberty Commission, a panel Trump created earlier this year through an executive order as part of his new White House faith office.



The commission’s mission is to safeguard Americans’ ability to practice their religion freely, particularly in public education, and to identify what the administration calls "emerging threats" to First Amendment protections.



At Monday’s hearing, parents and students are expected to testify about their experiences of expressing their faith in public schools, with Attorney General Pam Bondi also scheduled to speak.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Fox News: "The previous administration abused the federal government’s power to interfere with Americans’ First Amendment right to religious freedom. They even used the Department of Justice to target peaceful people of faith, specifically Christians."



"This is exactly why President Trump established the Religious Liberty Commission — to stop the emerging threats against Americans’ inalienable right to practice their religion freely. President Trump is the greatest defender for people of faith in modern history and will continue to protect and promote America’s founding principle of religious freedom," Rogers concluded.

The event follows Trump’s second inaugural address earlier this year, when he framed his survival of the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., as divine intervention, declaring, "I was saved by God to make America great again."

The renewed focus comes as courts and lawmakers continue to wrestle with religion in public schools. The Daily Wire first reported the White House’s plans for the hearing.



The event is anticipated to spotlight President Trump’s continued effort to make religious freedom a defining issue of his presidency and re-election narrative, placing emphasis on faith in God as a cornerstone of American life.