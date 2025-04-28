Trump Cabinet official vows major food stamp reforms that will help hungry children

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said her department has a "massive plan" for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program reforms, as the Trump administration continues to make spending cuts throughout the federal government.

The USDA recently announced that they will be pushing for additional safeguards to ensure illegal immigrants are not illegally getting on food stamps, Fox News Digital reported, but there are other changes expected to be made.

"The Biden administration increased that program through some discretionary spending by almost 40%," Rollins told Fox News Digital in an interview on Friday.

Spending on the food stamps program soared from $63 billion in 2019 and to $123 billion as of 2023, which is still high despite pandemic-related changes, according to the Cato Institute.

"You'll be seeing a big announcement in the coming weeks on this. Another step, another five steps, another 10 steps toward more accountability, toward more intentionality, and toward a much more efficient and effective government program," she continued.

The Republican Cabinet secretary quelled fears about whether cutting spending will impact Americans who rely on SNAP to put food on the table, saying that the reforms will help put a renewed emphasis on the mission of the social service.

"This administration will not let any child go hungry. So as we make these reforms and as we cancel future contracts that we don't believe were within the original intent or mission of the program, or the USDA, or the government, you're going to hear the Democrats and the left basically start, you know, yelping about how we hate children and old people and we're stealing the food out of their mouths. That could not be further from the truth," Rollins said.

She also anticipates that certain health-based reforms will be made for the program administered by state governments. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. backs not allowing soda to be bought with food stamps, according to Scripps News, and Rollins has also backed efforts by states like Arkansas to limit the purchase of candy and soda with SNAP.

"What we are doing is ensuring those hungry people actually get the food that they need. And of course, the layer on that is the [Make America Healthy Again] movement, hopefully more nutritious food than we've been able to serve before," the secretary added.

"I'm so proud of President Trump and his just resolute conviction in working to make America great again and across every single government agency, and I think this food stamp piece is a really big part of it," she added.

Over 42 million Americans use SNAP benefits monthly as of 2023, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service data.