Trump cabinet members do pull-ups at airport to launch $1B family travel program nationwide

Members of the Trump administration knocked out pull-ups at Reagan National Airport on Monday as they rolled out a $1 billion initiative aimed at making the holiday rush healthier and more kid-friendly.

Video showed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doing 20 pull-ups with his shirt untucked as people counted each time he lifted his chin above the bar.

After Kennedy dropped back to the ground, Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stepped up to the bar and completed 10 pull-ups.

The display kicked off the administration’s "Make Travel Family Friendly Again" campaign, a program aimed at easing some of the most common frustrations families face when flying.

Duffy said the initiative is intended to make every part of the travel day more seamless, from navigating security with young children to finding places to exercise or nurse.

The $1 billion announced Monday is designed to help airports build more play areas and exercise spaces for kids, add mothers’ rooms or nursing pods, create family screening lanes at security checkpoints, and install sensory rooms for children with special needs.

Airports can also pitch their own projects if they focus on improving the family travel experience.

Duffy said bringing about a "Golden Age" of travel required focusing on families.

"Bringing about a Golden Age in travel has to involve making the family travel experience happier and healthier," he said. "Today’s announcement demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to enacting a Family First agenda and improving the lives of the American people."

Kennedy emphasized the health side of the effort, saying everyone who passes through a U.S. airport should have "access to fresh, whole foods."

He pointed to Farmer’s Fridge and similar grab-and-go vendors as examples of how airports could make healthier meals as convenient as fast food.

Alongside federal funding for terminal upgrades, the administration is encouraging airports and private partners to expand nutritional options in terminals nationwide.

The goal, Kennedy said, is to set a standard where healthy eating is part of daily life even when people are rushing to catch a flight.

"Everyone who passes through an airport in this country should have access to fresh, whole foods," Kennedy said. "Secretary Duffy and I are working to ensure our airports set the standard for a future where healthy eating is part of daily life – travel days included."