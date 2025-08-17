Zelenskyy arrives in Washington, DC for Trump meeting, urges lasting peace with Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his arrival in Washington, D.C., on Sunday ahead of a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss an end to the war with Russia.

"I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting," Zelenskyy wrote, in part, on X on Sunday.

Zelenskyy will be bringing a group of European leaders to the Monday meeting, and Trump said on Truth Social it is a "great honor to host them all."

Zelenskyy said this meeting must be different from past discussions on how to achieve peace with Russia, which allowed Moscow to take over Crimea and part of Donbas in 2014.

He also noted that "so-called ‘security guarantees’" given to Ukraine in 1994 in the years after the fall of the Soviet Union did not work.

The Ukrainian president said his country would not tolerate another temporary truce, maintaining that only enforceable guarantees from the U.S. and Europe could prevent Moscow from launching future attacks.

In his post on X, Zelenskyy highlighted some of the recent "successes" by Ukrainian forces, emphasizing his assurance that Kyiv can and will defend its territory with continued Western backing.

"Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now, our soldiers have successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance," he maintained.

While Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Trump, America and European allies for the support, he also said he hopes "joint strength" will push Russia to end the war it started more than three years ago.

"Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace. Thank you!," the post concluded.

The push comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly demanded that Ukraine withdraw from two eastern regions during a summit with Trump in Alaska on Friday.

Trump appeared to show support for Putin's request in a post on Truth Social on Sunday night, writing that Zelenskyy does have the ability to "end the war with Russia."

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!" he wrote.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that Ukraine is not giving up any territory.