Trump accuses Democrats of 'wasting everyone's time' with 'nonsense' investigations

President Trump accused House Democrats on Friday of “wasting everyone’s time” with their numerous investigations into his administration, businesses and campaign, calling them a “continuation of the same nonsense.”

Those investigations have ramped up as Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is widely expected to be winding down. As he departed the White House on Friday for Mar-a-Lago, the president said: “It’s just a continuation of the same witch hunt. They know it, and behind closed doors, they laugh at it.”

WHITE HOUSE REJECTS HOUSE DEMS' REQUEST FOR DOCUMENTS ON TRUMP-PUTIN TALKS

He continued, “It’s just a continuation of the same nonsense.”

The president said Democrats “ought to go to work” and “do infrastructure” and “get a lot of other things done instead of wasting people’s time.”

The president’s comments come amid mounting speculation that Mueller’s report will be transmitted soon to Attorney General William Barr. Barr will ultimately decide what, if anything, in the report can be made public.

“It’s going to be very interesting,” Trump said when asked about the Mueller report. “We’ll see what happens. There was no collusion, no obstruction.”

TOP DEM'S TRUMP PROBE TARGETS MISS DEADLINE IN SWEEPING DOCUMENT REQUEST

He added: “It’s all a big hoax. Everyone knows it. I know the Attorney General—he is highly respected—ultimately will make a decision.”

No matter when and how the investigation ends, House Democrats are aggressively ramping up on their own Trump-related investigations that will include a network of committee probes and high-profile hearings that are likely to last well into the 2020 election year.

Trump’s comments also come after the White House on Thursday rejected a call by House Democrats for documents relating to the private conversations between the U.S. president and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone penned a letter to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., on Thursday, claiming that there is “no legal authority” for another branch of government to “force the president to disclose diplomatic communications with foreign leaders.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., is also leading an investigation into “alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump,” which he announced earlier this month. Nadler requested documents and records from 81 individuals and entities connected, in some way, to the president. Thus far, only a fraction of those targeted in the probe have responded or complied with the document requests by the Nadler-imposed deadline of March 18.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.