Trump blames Biden for getting US into a 'mess with Russia'

President Donald Trump is blaming former President Joe Biden for getting the U.S. into "a real mess with Russia," but said he would get the U.S. out of it. He called on Russia to commit to the U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine agreed to earlier this week.

"Millions of people are needlessly dead, never to be seen again… and there will be many more to follow if we don’t get the ceasefire and final agreement with Russia completed and signed," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "There would have been NO WAR if I were president. It just, 100%, would not have happened."

​PRESIDENT TRUMP REPORTEDLY TOOK 1,009 QUESTIONS IN HIS FIRST MONTH, 7 TIMES MORE THAN BIDEN​

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Trump administration to put more sanctions on Russia on Friday, claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to prolong the bloody three-year war. Putin said on Thursday that he agreed with the proposal in "principle." Zelenskyy believes Putin will try to block the deal in any way possible.

Trump hasn’t ruled out imposing more sanctions, but said he doesn’t "want" to go that route and would rather have peace. He did acknowledge, however, that the U.S. could make financial moves that are "very bad for Russia."

6 TIMES TRUMP BASHED BIDEN IN ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

"In a financial sense, yeah, we could do things, very bad for Russia. It would be devastating for Russia," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. "But I don’t want to do that because I want to see peace."

In the same post, Trump listed numerous tragic events and hardships that he believes could have been avoided if he, and not former President Biden, won the 2020 election.

"Likewise, there would have been no October 7th with Israel, the pullout from Afghanistan would have been done with strength and pride, and would not have been the most embarrassing day in the history of our country, it could have been a moment of glory. Also, there would not have been any perceptible inflation," Trump wrote in a Friday post on Truth Social.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has not been shy about criticizing former President Biden, and even called out his predecessor multiple times in his address to a joint session of Congress. In his speech, Trump declared Biden was "the worst president in American history."

Trump also slammed the Green New Deal, which he calls the "Green New Scam," said Biden didn’t do enough to free Marc Fogel from Russian detention, criticized Biden’s spending on the war in Ukraine and emphasized Biden’s failures on the border.

"The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation. ‘We must have legislation to secure the border.’ But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president," Trump said as the room erupted with applause.