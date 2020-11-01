Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Trump, Biden to share ballot with magic mushrooms, sex education, and Confederate flag

On Election Day 32 states and D.C. will vote on a range of propositions

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
California's Prop 22 most expensive ballot measure in US historyVideo

California's Prop 22 most expensive ballot measure in US history

Fox News correspondent Claudia Cowan has the latest from San Francisco on 'Special Report'

This year, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not be all that Americans cast their vote for on ballots.

In 32 states, Americans will decide on a slew of propositions ranging from the therapeutic use of “magic mushrooms,” to comprehensive sex education in public schools to whether to keep the Confederate emblem on Mississippi’s state flag. 

In Oregon, where marijuana is legal, voters will decide whether to allow the regulated medical use of psilocybin – the naturally occurring psychedelic compound produced in so-called “magic mushrooms.” Advocates say the chemical has shown positive benefits for patients with mental health issues. But some, like the American Psychiatric Association, say the controversial practice shouldn’t be decided by ballot initiative, according to The New York Post.

This photo from video provided by the Yes on Measure 110 Campaign shows volunteers delivering boxes containing signed petitions in favor of the measure to the Oregon Secretary of State's office in Salem on June 26, 2020. 

This photo from video provided by the Yes on Measure 110 Campaign shows volunteers delivering boxes containing signed petitions in favor of the measure to the Oregon Secretary of State's office in Salem on June 26, 2020.  (Yes on Measure 110 Campaign via AP)

In New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota, residents will vote on whether to approve the adult recreational use of marijuana – which is already legal in 11 states.

A “yes” vote on New Jersey’s Public Question 1 supports a “constitutional amendment to legalize the possession and use of marijuana for persons age 21 and older and legalize the cultivation, processing, and sale of retail marijuana.”

California has 12 propositions on the ballot. Among its most consequential is Proposition 22, a “no” vote of which would reclassify gig workers – like app-based rideshare drivers – as employees rather than independent contracts. The measure has been met with fierce opposition from Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, Instacart, Lyft, and Postmates.

WHERE'S HILLARY? CLINTON ABSENT FROM TRAIL AS BIDEN DEPLOYS OBAMA IN ELECTION'S FINAL DAYS

Also in "The Golden State," Proposition16, would if passed, repeal another proposition that outlawed affirmative action in the public sector. Proposition 21 would allow local governments to enact rent control on certain homes and units.

Further north, in Washington state, voters will decide whether its public schools should provide comprehensive sex education while giving parents the option to decide to opt-out their kids.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Mississippi, voters will decide whether to adopt a new design for their state flag that replaces its old one that includes a Confederate battle emblem. The issue – of Mississippi being the last state to feature the symbol – gained media attention this summer as U.S. protests against racial injustice forced to state lawmakers to reckon with the racist history of the Confederate flag.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election